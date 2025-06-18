Border Patrol announces 'phenomenal' turnaround as number of monthly migrant releases drops to zero

Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
Published
U.S. Border Patrol chief Michael Banks joins 'Fox & Friends' to discuss stunning data regarding illegal immigration under the leadership of the Trump administration compared to the Biden administration. 

New Border Patrol data shows not a single illegal migrant was released into the United States last month, signaling an overwhelming turnaround since 62,000 were released into the country under the Biden administration at the same time last year.

"It's phenomenal," U.S. Border Patrol chief Michael Banks told Fox News Wednesday.

"Anybody that cares about national security knows that, under the last administration, we were breaking record numbers of people that were coming into the country illegally and that were being released into the country… And to go from over 62,000 down to zero, we're breaking record numbers in the right direction now."

BORDER CZAR TOM HOMAN REVEALS UNPRECEDENTED SUCCESS IN TRUMP'S BORDER STRATEGY

U.S. border police

An overwhelming turnaround in the number of illegal migrants released into the U.S. led Border Patrol chief Michael Banks to thank President Donald Trump on Wednesday. (Getty Images)

Banks told "Fox & Friends" co-host Ainsley Earhardt that, while the Border Patrol is refraining from declaring victory on the issue, "we are fast approaching it."

"We are closer to operational security of the border than we've ever had," he shared.

"Two days ago, we broke another record – 141 entries at the southwest border. Those entries are all apprehended, and none of them will be released."

BORDER PATROL MORALE IS 'GOING THROUGH THE ROOF' UNDER TRUMP ADMINISTRATION, TOP OFFICIAL SAYS

Donald Trump speaking

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks at a news conference at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort on December 16, 2024 in Palm Beach, Florida. Border encounters have dropped under the Trump administration. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Banks thanked President Donald Trump for supporting his agency and for providing its agents with the tools necessary to make communities – and the nation – safer.

"We've said all along that the United States Border Patrol knows how to secure the border. We just need leadership, and with the leadership of President Trump and Secretary Noem, we are proving exactly what we've been saying for years: Let us enforce the laws, and we'll get the job done."

"I think the American people are seeing that... And we're just getting started. We're not even close to being done."

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.