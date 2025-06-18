Border Patrol announces 'phenomenal' turnaround as number of monthly migrant releases drops to zero

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New Border Patrol data shows not a single illegal migrant was released into the United States last month, signaling an overwhelming turnaround since 62,000 were released into the country under the Biden administration at the same time last year.

"It's phenomenal," U.S. Border Patrol chief Michael Banks told Fox News Wednesday.

"Anybody that cares about national security knows that, under the last administration, we were breaking record numbers of people that were coming into the country illegally and that were being released into the country… And to go from over 62,000 down to zero, we're breaking record numbers in the right direction now."

Banks told "Fox & Friends" co-host Ainsley Earhardt that, while the Border Patrol is refraining from declaring victory on the issue, "we are fast approaching it."

"We are closer to operational security of the border than we've ever had," he shared.

"Two days ago, we broke another record – 141 entries at the southwest border. Those entries are all apprehended, and none of them will be released."

Banks thanked President Donald Trump for supporting his agency and for providing its agents with the tools necessary to make communities – and the nation – safer.

"We've said all along that the United States Border Patrol knows how to secure the border. We just need leadership, and with the leadership of President Trump and Secretary Noem, we are proving exactly what we've been saying for years: Let us enforce the laws, and we'll get the job done."

"I think the American people are seeing that... And we're just getting started. We're not even close to being done."