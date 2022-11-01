Kevin Costner commemorates Yellowstone National Park, Patriot Awards honor heroism on Fox Nation this November

As the seasons start to change and we fall into November, Fox Nation has brand-new shows and holiday specials set to release all month long that'll make cozying up with good content extra enticing this year.

Kevin Costner, star of the Emmy-nominated hit series "Yellowstone," is joining the streaming platform to honor the oldest American national park’s 150th birthday and explore the wild grounds this month.

Fox Nation subscribers will also have the opportunity to live-stream the sold-out, star-studded annual Patriot Awards hosted by "Fox & Friends Weekend" co-host Pete Hegseth, honoring America’s heroes, their sacrifices and accomplishments.



FOX NATION SIGNS DEAL WITH ACTOR KEVIN COSTNER FOR 'YELLOWSTONE: ONE-FIFTY" SERIES

Read below to learn more about all the must-watch content dropping on the platform that will spice up your November:

Yellowstone One-Fifty

On the 150th anniversary of its founding, Kevin Costner explores Yellowstone National Park to find out if it's still as wild and untouched as it was on the day of its birth, and looks back in time at the events that led to its preservation.

The four-part miniseries follows Costner retracing the steps of the Hayden expedition as he explores the wildest terrain of Yellowstone and what makes it an "alien world."

Battling 15 feet of snow and negative 40-degree temperatures, Costner also braves the park’s roughest conditions in the dead of winter, before experiencing the park’s yearly "rebirth" as snow melts and animals come out of hibernation.



‘YELLOWSTONE’: KEVIN COSTNER'S CHARACTER SWEARS IN AS MONTANA'S GOVERNOR IN SEASON 5 TRAILER

"The reality is that America's so big and Yellowstone reminds you of what the country might have looked like before there was any outsiders that ever came," Costner says in the miniseries.



"And to know that the river's still flowing, these mountains still stand, I never tire of looking at them and the great open spaces appealed to me. And mountains that look like they would be impossible to travel through, they never fail to take my breath away."

"Yellowstone One-Fifty" is available to stream exclusively on Fox Nation starting November 20.

Park'd Season 6

Keeping in line with national parks, Abby Hornacek is back and hiking new paths for "Park’d" fans in the Season 6 release this month. Watch as she travels to the glaciers and witnesses the incredible aura of one of Alaska’s most popular national parks, learns about Kenai Fjords and its history, and takes some of the most grueling excursions since the show began.

Starting at Petrified Forest National Park, one of the most colorful, eroding badlands, Abby explores the park’s resistant, weathered wood, gazes at its insane backdrops and bikes the red rock of Sedona, Arizona.

Next, she hits both Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Park, the ultimate twofer because of their geological location in Three Rivers, California. Then, it’s on to west central Kentucky to discover the true wonder of the longest cave system in the world, Mammoth Cave.

Finally, Abby goes to Evergreen State and Mt. Rainier National Park, a glaciated peak known for its trails, mountains and wildflowers surrounding it. Plus, she takes a leap to do everything from skydiving to throwing fish at a famous Seattle fish market.



CLICK HERE TO GET FOX NATION

A special episode of Park'd, set to air on November 20 in tandem with Kevin Costner's "Yellowstone One-Fifty," will see Hornacek returning to Wyoming to explore the oldest national park herself; this time, for the park's 150 birthday. Adventure with Abby as she kicks things off at Cheyenne Frontier Days, ventures north to Casper for some fly-fishing, and lands in Yellowstone for the tour of a lifetime.

Christmas at the Greenbrier

FOX NATION TO PRODUCE ORIGINAL FILMS STARTING WITH HEARTWARMING 'THE SHELL COLLECTOR'



For those indoorsy people looking to cozy up to a good film this month, get into the holiday spirit with "Christmas at the Greenbrier," a Fox Nation Original movie slated to release this Thanksgiving.

Facing a lonely holiday season, a widowed mother runs into a former football pro - and old flame - at The Greenbrier resort over Christmas. As the festive magic rekindles the romance, they find themselves at a crossroads. Will they take a chance on love? Or leave their love story behind for good?



Find out on Thanksgiving Day!

Modern Warriors: Veterans Day

In addition to Thanksgiving, November also brings with it Veterans Day, and ‘Modern Warriors’ is dedicating a special episode to the federal holiday by inviting war veterans into the fold.



In this Fox Nation special, Pete Hegseth investigates the U.S. Department of Defense amid its alleged indoctrination of the military with a "Critical Race Theory Curriculum." Join Hegseth 7 co. as he digs into details and data showing how the U.S. is spending millions of dollars on the progressive agenda in the military.

Guests include Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller, USMC and author of "Crisis of Command," candidate for Texas Rep. Wesley Hunt, Vets on Duty’s Jason Church and House Armed Service Committee’s Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., as they discuss how American military lives are at stake with the aggressively low standards set by diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Patriot Awards

Finally, every Fox Nation subscriber will want to watch live as Hegseth hosts the fourth-annual Patriot Awards from the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, as your favorite FOX personalities join him in honoring America’s heroes.

The star-studded night will be packed with musical performances, appearances from FOX stars and contributors, and surprise moments honoring the patriots who make this country great and the everyday men and women who make America a better place.

Be sure to mark your calendars for 7 p.m. EST on Thursday, November 17, to tune in for the award show and ceremony.

READ MORE FROM FOX NEWS