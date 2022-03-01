Fox Nation signs deal with actor Kevin Costner for ‘Yellowstone: One-Fifty’ series

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox Nation has struck a deal with Academy-award-winning actor Kevin Costner for a "Yellowstone: One-Fifty" series to ring in the 150th anniversary of Yellowstone National Park.

The "Yellowstone" star will narrate and host the four-part series slated to drop in the fourth quarter of 2022. The one-hour episodes will highlight the national park’s century and a half of history and wildlife.

Fox Nation president Jason Klarman announced Tuesday that the series, produced by Costner’s Territory Films and Warm Spring Productions, will add to the "superior" and exclusive content available to subscribers.

"Yellowstone One-Fifty exemplifies the superior creative content that we strive to deliver exclusively to our subscribers," he said in a press release. "We are thrilled to collaborate with an iconic actor and filmmaker of Kevin Costner’s caliber on this project."

Costner is best known for his work and award-winning performances in acclaimed films such as "Dances with Wolves," "Field of Dreams" and "JFK." His first consecutive television appearance in Paramount’s "Yellowstone" has earned him a nomination for a Screen Actors Guild Award for Drama Series Ensemble.

