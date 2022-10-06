Fox Nation original film 'Christmas at The Greenbrier' set to hit streaming service on Thanksgiving

Fox Nation’s second original film, "Christmas at The Greenbrier," will hit the streaming service on Thanksgiving.

"Christmas at The Greenbrier" is based at the iconic West Virginia luxury resort and will star Emmy-nominated actress Alicia Leigh Willis and actor Josh Murray.

"We are ecstatic to mark the upcoming holiday season with the release of our second original film and provide our subscribers with a top-tier offering in a genre we know they love. The Greenbrier was an ideal setting to bring this movie to life, and we’re incredibly proud of the product," Fox Nation president Jason Klarman said.

WHAT TO WATCH ON FOX NATION THIS OCTOBER

Willis, of "General Hospital" fame, plays a widowed mother named Abby, while Murray plays Ben, a former professional football player. The two dated previously but ended their relationship when Ben’s football career got in the way. They unexpectedly reunite years later when visiting The Greenbrier around the holiday season, forcing the duo to figure out if true love is still a priority.

"Christmas at The Greenbrier" is Fox Nation’s second original film after "The Shell Collector" hit FOX News Media’s direct to consumer streaming service on Sept. 1.

"The Shell Collector" stars Caitlin Clark, Christopher Russell and Jennifer Higgin. It tells the story of a widow, Amanda Whittier, and her two children, who make unique friendships in a small seaside town as they forge ahead with a new life following the death of her husband. When residents with shared pasts and experiences begin finding shells inscribed with messages on the beach, the characters’ lives are forever changed.

In addition to "Christmas at The Greenbrier," Fox Nation will also make four festive films available on the streaming service ahead of Christmas. "Country Roads Christmas" will be released Nov. 27, "Christmas in Wolf Creek" drops Dec. 4, "Christmas in Rockwell" will be available Dec. 11 and "The Wise Men Who Found Christmas" will be released on Dec. 16.

FOX NATION TO PRODUCE ORIGINAL FILMS STARTING WITH HEARTWARMING ‘THE SHELL COLLECTOR’

Fox Nation will also launch a special holiday promotion of 50% off all one-year and two-year subscriptions with the code "HOLIDAY" beginning on Nov. 29.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX NATION

Fox Nation, a members-only steaming service, is already home to more than 5,000 hours of content. It includes everything from historical documentaries and investigative series to programs hosted by Fox News Channel’s biggest stars.

Fox Nation programs are viewable on-demand and from your mobile device app, but only for Fox Nation subscribers. Go to Fox Nation to start a free trial and watch the extensive library from your favorite Fox News personalities!

Fox News' Nikolas Lanum contributed to this report.