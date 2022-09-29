Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT
Published

‘Yellowstone’: Kevin Costner’s character swears in as Montana’s governor in season 5 trailer

'Yellowstone' season 5 cast features Oscar-winner Costner, Luke Grimes and Kelly Reilly

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines September 29 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines September 29

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

There is a new governor of Montana, and it is Kevin Costner’s "Yellowstone" character, John Dutton. 

Paramount Network released an explosive trailer for "Yellowstone" season 5, giving fans a preview of what they can expect when the show returns on November 13. 

In the sneak peek video, Costner’s role as John Dutton placed his hand over a bible as he is sworn in as governor of Montana. 

"I, John Dutton, do solemnly swear, to uphold the constitution of the state of Montana against all enemies, foreign and domestic."

FOX NATION SIGNS DEAL WITH ACTOR KEVIN COSTNER FOR ‘YELLOWSTONE: ONE-FIFTY’ SERIES

Following a record-breaking season, the show trailer continues to highlight different scenes of chaos, enemies and "war" once Gov. Dutton takes over. 

Paramount Network released an explosive trailer for "Yellowstone" season 5, giving fans a preview of what they can expect when the show returns on November 13. 

Paramount Network released an explosive trailer for "Yellowstone" season 5, giving fans a preview of what they can expect when the show returns on November 13.  (Getty Images)

Dutton’s first move as governor – as seen in the trailer -- is firing the old staff and appointing Kelly Reilly’s character, Beth, as his new chief of staff. 

The popular Western drama television series was created by Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan. Season 5 features a critically acclaimed ensemble cast, including Oscar-winner Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley and more. 

"Yellowstone" will return in November for season 5.

"Yellowstone" will return in November for season 5. (Paramount Network)

Bentley’s character, Jamie, is seen in the "Yellowstone" clip saying, "Signing this order is a declaration of war," as the Montana governor replies, "We’re already at war."

The cast of "Yellowstone" will be back for a two-hour premiere on November 13th for season 5.

The cast of "Yellowstone" will be back for a two-hour premiere on November 13th for season 5. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Paramount Network)

"Yellowstone" is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios. The series’ season 4 premiere brought in over 14 million viewers, according to Paramount Network. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The series focuses on the Dutton family, led by Costner’s character John, who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. The ranch is in constant conflict with its surrounding borders as shifting alliances, unsolved murders and more unfold in "Yellowstone."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Costner shared the "Yellowstone" season 5 trailer on his Instagram Thursday, with the caption, "Power has a price."

"The official #YellowstoneTV season 5 trailer is HERE! See you on Sunday November 13. Don’t miss the special two-hour premiere event, only on @paramountnetwork."

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending