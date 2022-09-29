‘Yellowstone’: Kevin Costner’s character swears in as Montana’s governor in season 5 trailer

There is a new governor of Montana, and it is Kevin Costner’s "Yellowstone" character, John Dutton.

Paramount Network released an explosive trailer for "Yellowstone" season 5, giving fans a preview of what they can expect when the show returns on November 13.

In the sneak peek video, Costner’s role as John Dutton placed his hand over a bible as he is sworn in as governor of Montana.

"I, John Dutton, do solemnly swear, to uphold the constitution of the state of Montana against all enemies, foreign and domestic."

FOX NATION SIGNS DEAL WITH ACTOR KEVIN COSTNER FOR ‘YELLOWSTONE: ONE-FIFTY’ SERIES

Following a record-breaking season, the show trailer continues to highlight different scenes of chaos, enemies and "war" once Gov. Dutton takes over.

Dutton’s first move as governor – as seen in the trailer -- is firing the old staff and appointing Kelly Reilly’s character, Beth, as his new chief of staff.

The popular Western drama television series was created by Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan. Season 5 features a critically acclaimed ensemble cast, including Oscar-winner Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley and more.

Bentley’s character, Jamie, is seen in the "Yellowstone" clip saying, "Signing this order is a declaration of war," as the Montana governor replies, "We’re already at war."

"Yellowstone" is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios. The series’ season 4 premiere brought in over 14 million viewers, according to Paramount Network.

The series focuses on the Dutton family, led by Costner’s character John, who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. The ranch is in constant conflict with its surrounding borders as shifting alliances, unsolved murders and more unfold in "Yellowstone."