Fox Nation to produce original films starting with heartwarming ‘The Shell Collector’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox Nation will release its first original film, "The Shell Collector," on Sept. 1.

Based on a bestselling title by author Nancy Naigle, it will be followed by three other original films over the next year as FOX News Media’s direct to consumer streaming service enters the world of in-house movie production.

"Since launching less than four years ago, FOX Nation has established itself as a go-to destination for lifestyle and entertainment programming. I’m thrilled to share our expansion into film production and Nancy Naigle’s ‘The Shell Collector’ is the perfect fit for our first title," FOX News Media Executive Vice President of Development John Finley said.

TITANIC'S BILLY ZANE TAKES VIEWERS INTO THE TRAGIC STORY BEHIND THE ILL-FATED 'SHIP OF DREAMS' ON FOX NATION

Fox Nation’s heartwarming "The Shell Collector" will star Caitlin Clark, Christopher Russell and Jennifer Higgin. It is produced in association with Cartel Pictures and tells the story of a widow, Amanda Whittier, and her two children who make unique friendships in a small seaside town as they forge ahead with a new life following the death of her husband.

"The Shell Collector" debuted on the Evangelical Christians Publishers Association (ECPA) Bestseller list at number 20.

Naigle has also written over 30 titles including "What Remains True," "Recipe for Romance," and "The Christmas Shop." She is a USA Today bestselling author who began her debut contemporary romance series, "Adams Grove," while juggling a career in finance and life on 76-acre goat farm. Several of her holiday titles have been developed into movies for The Hallmark Channel, including "The Secret Ingredient" and "Christmas Joy."

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX NATION

The second original film is expected to be released around the holiday season. Fox Nation, a member’s only steaming service, is already home to more than 5,000 hours of content. It includes everything from historical documentaries and investigative series to programs hosted by Fox News Channel’s biggest stars.

Fox Nation programs are viewable on-demand and from your mobile device app, but only for Fox Nation subscribers. Go to Fox Nation to start a free trial and watch the extensive library from your favorite Fox News personalities!