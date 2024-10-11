Kamala Harris presidential campaign raised more than $1 billion in less than 3 months: report

Vice President Kamala Harris raised more than $1 billion in less than three months as a presidential candidate, the New York Times reported, citing "three people with knowledge of her fund-raising haul."

The Times added that Harris' fundraising haul for her candidacy is more than former President Donald Trump announced raising for his campaign.

"While other presidential candidates, together with their parties, have passed that threshold before, the sheer speed with which Ms. Harris and her affiliated party committees raised the sum is notable," the Times reported further.

"The federal reports detailing the fund-raising totals for September are required to be made public later this month," they reported.

The Times report comes after a new report showing Democrats sharing worry about the state of the 2024 presidential race and having "flashbacks to 2016."

Sources close to Harris' campaign reportedly told CNN that Democrats were panicked because polls have largely remained stagnant with less than four weeks to go until the election.

"People are nervous. They know the polls are tight," one source told CNN.

"A lot of us are having these flashbacks to 2016, too. We know when it can go the wrong way, and it can still feel fresh."

Furthermore, the latest Wall Street Journal poll found a small gap between Trump and Harris in seven battleground states, prompting a Democratic pollster to say that the 2024 election "really could not be closer."

Fox News Digital reported that the Wall Street Journal poll shows Trump leading Harris 46%-45%, with 93% of Democrats and Republicans across the seven states indicating their support for their parties’ respective candidates.

Harris has been on a media blitz recently by making appearances on ABC's The View and the popular podcast "Call Her Daddy." Harris also made appearances with radio star Howard Stern and CBS late-night comic Stephen Colbert–all media outlets that have been friendly to her campaign and very critical of Trump.

The media blitz comes after the Harris campaign has avoided the media circuit since launching her campaign, prompting criticism from Republicans and voters–especially since many of Harris' past positions have been put in the spotlight since she ascended to the top of the ticket after President Biden withdrew from the presidential race.

Many called for transparency after Harris flip-flopped on several far-left policies when she ran for president in 2019, including fracking, decriminalizing unauthorized border crossings, the Green New Deal, and getting rid of private health insurance.

Fox News' Kristen Stewart contributed to this report.