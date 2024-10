Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz shifted the blame when "Good Morning America" co-host Michael Strahan confronted him on why Vice President Kamala Harris hasn’t tried fixing the economy during the last four years.

During Walz’ interview on the ABC morning talk show, which aired Friday, the Democratic vice presidential candidate declared that people are feeling the effect of higher prices, restated Harris' policy proposals, and accused former President Trump of failing on the economy during his term.

"Well, Donald Trump had four years to do it, if you’re going to talk about that," he told the host.

POLITICO SAYS HARRIS IS RUNNING ON A 'DREAM ECONOMY' BUT VOTERS AREN'T NOTICING

Strahan brought up the topic during the media interview, stating, "Let’s talk about the economy. That is the top issue for voters out there. Seventy-four percent of voters said the past year, they’ve had to cut back on groceries because of the rising costs, of course. And a lot of those voters, they’re concerned that if they cast a vote for Kamala Harris, that she’s responsible for that," Strahan stated.

"So how do you reach those voters? What do you say to the voters who may blame her for the economy right now?"

Walz responded, "Well, we talk to ‘em about, what are the policies that are going to make a difference? And we see some of the data, but data doesn’t impact people in their daily lives, going to the grocery store. You see false information, whether it’s bird flu impacting eggs." He went on to mention price-gouging and Harris' proposed tax cuts.

"But the reality for most people, if those costs are up, they want to know what you’re going to do about it. I think that’s why she’s focusing on making sure, whether it’s making sure homeownership is more affordable, tax cuts… There’s a price gouging piece of this," Walz said.

HARRIS SAYS WEALTHY AMERICANS, CORPORATIONS WILL PAY HIGHER TAXES TO FUND ECONOMIC PLAN

Again, Strahan pressed him on Harris not implementing these policies while in the Biden administration, referencing the Trump campaign’s criticism: "They were saying that, hey, these are policies that Kamala Harris could’ve done three years ago when she was in the White House with President Biden. And she never did. What do you say to people who bring that up?"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Walz responded by accusing Trump of getting nothing done on the issue, and then pivoted to suggesting Congress didn’t help Harris. "The point is you need, you need a partner in Congress," he said.

"We’ve seen different bills that are ready to pass and Donald Trump makes sure he steps in. We saw it around immigration," he added, accusing Trump of killing a bipartisan border bill earlier this year. Strahan then moved on to a different topic.