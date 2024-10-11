Kamala Harris featured on cover of Vogue in glowing profile: 'National rescue'

Vice President Kamala Harris was featured on the cover of Vogue in a story about her "race to the finish" in her campaign to win the presidency.

"It happens only rarely that individuals are summoned overnight for acts of national rescue, but in late July Kamala Harris received one of those calls," Vogue wrote in a glowing profile of the vice president.

A number of Harris' supporters were also interviewed for the article and the cover referred to her as the "candidate for our times."

82 DAYS: KAMALA HARRIS HAS YET TO DO FORMAL PRESS CONFERENCE SINCE EMERGING AS DEMOCRATIC NOMINEE

"To see the young people, older people, Republicans, men, women rally around her was electrifying and made me think that, in America, anything is possible," voter Yvette Young told Vogue. "It brought back a feeling that’s been gone for me since Donald Trump came down the escalator."

"I like the way she’s handled criminals and gun law," another voter, Tyreisa Williams, said.

Vogue praised Harris for her style, writing that "no one could say that Harris didn't look the part on the last night of the Democratic National Convention when, dressed in a navy Chloé suit designed by the German-American designer Chemena Kamali and a matching silk blouse with the lavallière bow that has become her signature, she strode onstage to accept her party’s presidential nomination."

"The look was military, judicial, stabilizing, powerful: an advance vision of the commander in chief," the feature continued.

Former Speaker of the House Pelosi spoke about Harris throughout the article, saying that Harris dominated the Democratic Party after President Biden announced that he was dropping out.

"It was easy for people to come to her because they knew she didn’t have bad feelings toward them," Pelosi said. "And then she—boom!—one, two, three, wrapped it all up. It was a beautiful thing. Anyone else could have gotten in the race. But by then they knew that she was on a path."

The magazine photographed Harris for the profile on Monday, Oct. 7, as Hurricane Milton bore down on Florida.

BERNIE SANDERS SAYS HARRIS DROPPING FAR-LEFT POLICIES ‘IN ORDER TO WIN THE ELECTION’

Vogue frequently engages in left-wing editorializing in its political reporting. It has previously featured Harris, Jill Biden, Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton on the cover of Vogue for glowing profiles.

Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour is a longtime Democratic Party supporter and fundraiser.

During her time as first lady, Melania Trump was not featured on the cover – she did make the cover in 2005 after her marriage to Donald Trump – while Jill Biden received a cover less than a year into her husband's presidency.

"They're biased and they have likes and dislikes, and it's so obvious," Melania Trump told Fox News about Vogue in 2022. "And I think [the] American people and everyone sees it. It was their decision, and I have much more important things to do — and I did in the White House — than being on the cover of Vogue."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to Vogue magazine for comment, but did not immediately hear back.