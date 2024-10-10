Politico says Harris is running on a 'dream economy' but voters aren't noticing

A Politico article Thursday questioned why Vice President Kamala Harris wasn’t getting a polling boost from the current "dream economy."

Under the headline, "Harris is riding a dream economy into the election. It may be too late for voters to notice," Politico economics correspondent Victoria Guida wrote that the current numbers on inflation, unemployment and GDP showed "a solid economic picture" for the vice president ahead of the election.

"The question now is whether it’s too late for Vice President Kamala Harris to get credit for it," Guida wrote.

Guida pointed to the morning’s report that inflation rates have cooled to the lowest levels in three years last month at 2.4%, though this is higher than economists’ original prediction of 2.3%. She added that the unemployment rate remains low while the S&P 500 stock index grew by 20%.

"The positive economic picture is a remarkable victory for both Biden and Powell, even as consumers still feel squeezed by higher prices," Guida wrote.

While inflation has declined from its near-record levels in 2022, prices have continued to increase in the last four years. According to a FOX Business analysis, food prices rose by about 22.8%, energy prices rose by about 42.4% and new vehicle prices rose by 19.5%.

Social media users mocked the idea of Harris running on a "dream economy."

Fox News contributor Joe Concha wrote, "A dream economy? You guys and gals have really outdone yourselves. Take a bow and enjoy the ratio."

"Only if the ‘dream’ happens to be a nightmare," author Carol Roth joked.

Radio host Erick Erickson wrote, "This is why Harris is losing. She and the political press reside in the same bubble where everything is fine while the rest of America has had to cut back because of gas and groceries over the last three years."

"Once again, we voters are just too stupid to notice that the economy is really great," conservative user Amy Curtis wrote.

Former President Trump has a 9-point lead over Harris on the economy in a recent Gallup poll. 54% of Americans say Trump is more capable of handling the economy, compared to 45% for Harris.

Fox News' Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.