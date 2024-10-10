Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kamala Harris

Politico says Harris is running on a 'dream economy' but voters aren't noticing

Food prices have increased by 22.8% since the Trump era 4 years ago

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Published
close
Voters in most crucial swing state say economy is weighing on them: ‘Don’t see it getting any better’ Video

Voters in most crucial swing state say economy is weighing on them: ‘Don’t see it getting any better’

Both Republican and Democratic voters in the swing state of Pennsylvania slammed the state of the economy with only around a month left before the November presidential election.

A Politico article Thursday questioned why Vice President Kamala Harris wasn’t getting a polling boost from the current "dream economy."

Under the headline, "Harris is riding a dream economy into the election. It may be too late for voters to notice," Politico economics correspondent Victoria Guida wrote that the current numbers on inflation, unemployment and GDP showed "a solid economic picture" for the vice president ahead of the election.

"The question now is whether it’s too late for Vice President Kamala Harris to get credit for it," Guida wrote.

Harris at Glendale, Arizona rally

A Politico article suggested the "dream" economy could boost Vice President Kamala Harris. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Guida pointed to the morning’s report that inflation rates have cooled to the lowest levels in three years last month at 2.4%, though this is higher than economists’ original prediction of 2.3%. She added that the unemployment rate remains low while the S&P 500 stock index grew by 20%. 

WATCH: AMERICANS FRUSTRATED WITH 'OUTRAGEOUS' HIGH PRICES AHEAD OF THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

"The positive economic picture is a remarkable victory for both Biden and Powell, even as consumers still feel squeezed by higher prices," Guida wrote.

While inflation has declined from its near-record levels in 2022, prices have continued to increase in the last four years. According to a FOX Business analysis, food prices rose by about 22.8%, energy prices rose by about 42.4% and new vehicle prices rose by 19.5%. 

Social media users mocked the idea of Harris running on a "dream economy."

President Joe Biden

Food, vehicle and energy prices have all significantly increased since Biden took office. (Sam Wolfe/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Fox News contributor Joe Concha wrote, "A dream economy? You guys and gals have really outdone yourselves. Take a bow and enjoy the ratio."

"Only if the ‘dream’ happens to be a nightmare," author Carol Roth joked.

Radio host Erick Erickson wrote, "This is why Harris is losing. She and the political press reside in the same bubble where everything is fine while the rest of America has had to cut back because of gas and groceries over the last three years."

"Once again, we voters are just too stupid to notice that the economy is really great," conservative user Amy Curtis wrote.

HARRIS SAYS WEALTHY AMERICANS, CORPORATIONS WILL PAY HIGHER TAXES TO FUND ECONOMIC PLAN

Trump and Harris

A majority of Americans believe former President Trump would handle the economy better than Harris. (Fox News )

Former President Trump has a 9-point lead over Harris on the economy in a recent Gallup poll. 54% of Americans say Trump is more capable of handling the economy, compared to 45% for Harris.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.