Trump announces 'Operation Aurora' to target illegal immigrant gang members in Colorado

Former President Trump is expected to detail "Operation Aurora" during his rally in Colorado Friday afternoon — a program at the federal level that would remove illegal immigrant members of the dangerous transnational Venezuelan gang, Tren de Aragua, a senior Trump campaign official told Fox News Digital.

Trump is expected to hold a rally on Friday in Aurora, Colorado, where he will formally propose the removal program. The program is expected to invoke the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 to target and dismantle "every illegal migrant criminal network operating on American soil," the official said.

BLOODTHIRSTY VENEZUELAN STREET GANG SPARKS FEAR IN US AMID MIGRANT SURGE: WHAT TO KNOW

The announcement comes after members of Tren de Aragua last month were caught on camera, armed with rifles and handguns, as they

forced their way into an apartment in Aurora and threatened the tenant at gunpoint. Shortly after, they opened fire on a 25-year-old man outside the building, fatally shooting him. Of the three identified, all three are illegal aliens who were in Border Patrol custody but later released into the U.S.

The Trump campaign also points to the murder of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray, who was kidnapped, tied up, and assaulted for two hours under a bridge before she was murdered by two of the gang members.

TREN DE ARAGUA GANG MEMBER, ILLEGAL VENEZUELAN MIGRANT, ARRESTED IN HOUSTON

The official said just this week, police arrested over a dozen members of Tren de Aragua who had taken over yet another apartment complex in San Antonio, Texas and terrorized its residents.



Pointing to newly published data from ICE, the official said there are now 13,099 illegal alien convicted murderers at large in the United States "under Border Czar Kamala Harris."