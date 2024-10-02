Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

Charlamagne Tha God praises Trump ad on Harris supporting funding migrant, inmate sex changes: 'That was nuts'

A Trump campaign ad attacked Harris' past support for taxpayer funded transgender surgeries for prison inmates and migrants

Joshua Q. Nelson By Joshua Q. Nelson Fox News
Published
close
'The Five' reacts to JD Vance-Tim Walz's debate performances Video

'The Five' reacts to JD Vance-Tim Walz's debate performances

'The Five' co-hosts discuss the CBS News Vice Presidential Debate between Sen. JD Vance and Gov. Tim Walz. (Courtesy: CBS News)

Radio show host Charlamagne Tha God on Monday applauded GOP presidential nominee former President Trump’s political ad that highlighted Vice President Kamala Harris’ support for taxpayer-funded surgeries for trans prisoners and illegal immigrants.

"That ad [Trump] was running during the football games this weekend claiming the vice president supports funding gender transition surgeries for all prison inmates and migrants in the U.S." Charlamagne Tha God said on Monday during the radio show he co-hosts called "The Breakfast Club." 

"That was nuts," he added.

YOUNG SWING STATE VOTERS DELIVER ADVICE FOR KAMALA HARRIS 

Charlamagne Tha God Kamala Harris

Charlamagne Tha God says Trump campaign ad attacking Vice President Kamala Harris is "effective." (Getty Images)

The Trump campaign aired an advertisement over the weekend attacking Harris' past support for government-funded transgender surgeries for prison inmates and migrants held in detention facilities. 

The narrator in the campaign ad began by saying, "Kamala supports taxpayer-funded sex changes for prisoners." 

"Surgery for prisoners. Every transgender inmate in the prison system will have access," Harris said in the ad. The ad shows Harris making those comments during an interview with the National Center for Transgender Equality (NCTE).

The New York Post reported her comments during the NCTE interview were made during the 2020 election cycle as the vice president was doubling down on her position on supporting transgender prisoners.

"It's hard to believe, but it's true. Even the liberal media was shocked Kamala supports tax-payer funded sex changes for prisoners and illegal aliens," the narrator in the ad said.

"Kamala’s for they/them. President Trump is for you," the narrator in the ad said.

The ad concluded with a CNBC headline reading, "Trump: Lower taxes, bigger paychecks for workers."

Harris in Michigan

US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris poses during the 'Unite for America' live streaming rally in Farmington Hills, Michigan, on September 19, 2024.  (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Reacting to the Trump campaign’s attack ad, Charlamagne Tha God said that "that ad was impactful" and "effective."

HARRIS FINALLY ADDS POLICY PAGE TO CAMPAIGN WEBSITE, DEVOTES SEVERAL SECTIONS TO TRUMP 

"I don’t know if it was the backdrop of football, but when you hear the narrator say Kamala supports taxpayer-funded sex changes for prisoners. That one line …" he said. "I was like, 'Hell no. I don't want my taxpayer dollars going to that.'"

He suggested Harris counter with her own ads during football games.

The vice president’s position was recently resurfaced by CNN, which reported on the presidential candidates’ responses in a questionnaire. 

When asked by the ACLU if "as President will you use your executive authority to ensure that transgender and nonbinary people who rely on the state for medical care -- including those in prison and immigration detention -- will have access to comprehensive treatment associated with gender transition, including all necessary surgical care?," Harris responded in the affirmative. 

Harris

Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris' position on supporting tax-payer funded surgeries for prisoners was first unearthed by CNN. ((Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images))

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"I support policies ensuring that federal prisoners and detainees are able to obtain medically necessary care for gender transition, including surgical care, while incarcerated or detained. Transition treatment is a medical necessity, and I will direct all federal agencies responsible for providing essential medical care to deliver transition treatment," she wrote in the questionnaire. 

The Harris campaign thas said in the past the ACLU questionnaire is "not what she is proposing or running on."

Many of Harris' past positions have been put in the spotlight since she ascended to the top of the ticket after President Biden withdrew from the presidential race.

Greg Norman contributed to this report.

Joshua Q. Nelson is a reporter for Fox News Digital.

Joshua focuses on politics, education policy ranging from the local to the federal level, and the parental uprising in education.

Joining Fox News Digital in 2019, he previously graduated from Syracuse University with a degree in Political Science and is an alum of the National Journalism Center and the Heritage Foundation's Young Leaders Program. 

Story tips can be sent to joshua.nelson@fox.com and Joshua can be followed on Twitter and LinkedIn