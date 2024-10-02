Charlamagne Tha God praises Trump ad on Harris supporting funding migrant, inmate sex changes: 'That was nuts'

Radio show host Charlamagne Tha God on Monday applauded GOP presidential nominee former President Trump’s political ad that highlighted Vice President Kamala Harris’ support for taxpayer-funded surgeries for trans prisoners and illegal immigrants.

"That ad [Trump] was running during the football games this weekend claiming the vice president supports funding gender transition surgeries for all prison inmates and migrants in the U.S." Charlamagne Tha God said on Monday during the radio show he co-hosts called "The Breakfast Club."

"That was nuts," he added.

The Trump campaign aired an advertisement over the weekend attacking Harris' past support for government-funded transgender surgeries for prison inmates and migrants held in detention facilities.

The narrator in the campaign ad began by saying, "Kamala supports taxpayer-funded sex changes for prisoners."

"Surgery for prisoners. Every transgender inmate in the prison system will have access," Harris said in the ad. The ad shows Harris making those comments during an interview with the National Center for Transgender Equality (NCTE).

The New York Post reported her comments during the NCTE interview were made during the 2020 election cycle as the vice president was doubling down on her position on supporting transgender prisoners.

"It's hard to believe, but it's true. Even the liberal media was shocked Kamala supports tax-payer funded sex changes for prisoners and illegal aliens," the narrator in the ad said.

"Kamala’s for they/them. President Trump is for you," the narrator in the ad said.

The ad concluded with a CNBC headline reading, "Trump: Lower taxes, bigger paychecks for workers."

Reacting to the Trump campaign’s attack ad, Charlamagne Tha God said that "that ad was impactful" and "effective."

"I don’t know if it was the backdrop of football, but when you hear the narrator say Kamala supports taxpayer-funded sex changes for prisoners. That one line …" he said. "I was like, 'Hell no. I don't want my taxpayer dollars going to that.'"

He suggested Harris counter with her own ads during football games.

The vice president’s position was recently resurfaced by CNN, which reported on the presidential candidates’ responses in a questionnaire.

When asked by the ACLU if "as President will you use your executive authority to ensure that transgender and nonbinary people who rely on the state for medical care -- including those in prison and immigration detention -- will have access to comprehensive treatment associated with gender transition, including all necessary surgical care?," Harris responded in the affirmative.

"I support policies ensuring that federal prisoners and detainees are able to obtain medically necessary care for gender transition, including surgical care, while incarcerated or detained. Transition treatment is a medical necessity, and I will direct all federal agencies responsible for providing essential medical care to deliver transition treatment," she wrote in the questionnaire.

The Harris campaign thas said in the past the ACLU questionnaire is "not what she is proposing or running on."

Many of Harris' past positions have been put in the spotlight since she ascended to the top of the ticket after President Biden withdrew from the presidential race.

