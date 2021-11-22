Waukesha parade attack won't get 'wall-to-wall' coverage because it's the 'wrong narrative': Greg Gutfeld

"The Five" panel discussed Monday the past criminal history of the suspected attacker in the Waukesha, Wisconsin Christmas parade tragedy.

"Ridiculous liberal bail reform policies [are] at the center of the horrific Christmas parade attack that killed five people and injured 48 others," co-host Jesse Watters said.

The five victims – Virginia Sorenson, 79; LeAnna Owen, 71; Tamara Durand, 52; Jane Kulich, 52; Wilhelm Hospel, 81 – were killed in the Sunday afternoon attack when a red SUV plowed into the parade. Police charged Darrell Brooks, 39, with five counts of intentional homicide.

Watters said, "We're now learning the suspect [was a] career criminal."

In the days before the attack, Brooks allegedly punched a woman in the face and ran her over with his vehicle, according to police documents. The woman had tire marks on her pants, the report said.

Brooks was charged in this incident and then posted $1,000 bail. The Milwaukee County district attorney's office has since announced they are conducting a review and called the bail set for Brooks "inappropriately low."

Co-host Jeanine Pirro slammed the district attorney's office and said it appeared to her they were trying to punt blame to the "lowest person on the totem pole."

"The D.A. is the person who's at fault here, not the bail law that you would allow a guy who just jumped bail to give him a thousand dollars bail is ridiculous," she said.

"Can't people sue the city if they're not … enforcing the law? I mean, this has got to be this is clear misconduct on behalf of the city," co-host Greg Gutfeld added.

Co-host Dana Perino agreed on a lawsuit or "something has to happen" to deter "left-wing district attorneys" around the U.S.

"It only takes one case to become a rallying cry. I think this one should be it," she said. "We should have a conversation about prosecutorial misconduct. I think this is of the highest order."

Gutfeld added the case would not get "wall-to-wall coverage" since it fulfills "the wrong narrative.

"It's … interesting how the stories, depending on what narrative they sell, are turned off or turned on. I could do the story like ‘what if this guy was white?’ because [of what] they were doing the thing with Rittenhouse … But it's obvious that this story fulfills the wrong narrative, so it's not going to be wall-to-wall coverage," he said.