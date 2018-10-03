Greg Gutfeld currently serves as host of The Greg Gutfeld Show (Sundays 10-11PM/ET) and co-host of The Five (weekdays 5-6PM/ET). Additionally, he will continue to make weekly appearances on The O'Reilly Factor (weekdays 8-9PM/ET). Joining the network in 2007 as a contributor, Gutfeld was host of the 3AM/ET late night show Red Eye for the past eight years (2007- 2015).Read More

On The Greg Gutfeld Show, he parodies current events and converses on key issues, bringing a comedic twist to the news. Additionally, Gutfeld interviews newsmakers and culture critics on the major headlines of the week.

On The Five, Gutfeld is one of seven rotating co-hosts who discuss a variety of topics, including the top stories of the day, pop culture and politics. He has been called "outrageous and outspoken," neither of which he denies. A libertarian political satirist, humorist, magazine editor and blogger. The Weekly Standard calls him "the most dangerous man on television." According to the magazine, unlike other media darlings, "Gutfeld's stuff actually is subversive, a stink bomb hurled into every faculty lounge, mainstream newsroom, movie studio, and nonprofit boardroom in America."

Prior to joining FNC, Gutfeld was a staff writer at Prevention and editor-in-chief of Men's Health magazine. He later became editor-in-chief of Stuff, where he increased circulation from 750,000 to 1.2 million and created controversy month after month. He helmed Maxim magazine in the U.K. and was a contributor to the Huffington Post, where he became legendary for his "inspired, lunatic ridicule of his leftwing fellow Huffers." He's been published in countless magazines, has appeared in too many profiles to mention and was only fingerprinted once.

He currently blogs on his own site, The Daily Gut, as well as BigHollywood.com, where he writes about the news and pop culture of the day, from a conservative libertarian humorous slant.

He is the author of four books, among them, "The Bible of Unspeakable Truths," which garnered praise and pithy quotes from the likes of Dennis Miller, Mike Huckabee, Ann Coulter and the late Andrew Breitbart, founder of BigGovernment.com and Breitbart.com, who said: "Trust me, you don't want him setting his sights on your hypocrisy and public failings." Consider yourself warned. Gutfeld has appeared on dozens of TV shows, as a regular on The O'Reilly Factor, while also stopping by on Dennis Miller's radio show and spots on Opie and Anthony.

Gutfeld graduated from the University of California, Berkeley with a B.A. in English.