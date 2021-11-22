Wisconsin: Multiple people killed after SUV plows through crowd at Christmas parade: LIVE UPDATES

Priest and Catholic schoolchildren among the injured: reports

A Roman Catholic priest, multiple parishioners and Catholic schoolchildren were among those injured at the parade, an Archdiocese of Milwaukee spokeswoman told the AP.

Parade performers the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies also were affected by the tragedy. The group shared on Facebook that they were awaiting more information about their members who were injured.

"Please keep the Grannies, all those injured, and all those who witnessed this horrible event in your thoughts and prayers," the group wrote.