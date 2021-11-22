Expand / Collapse search
Wisconsin: Multiple people killed after SUV plows through crowd at Christmas parade: LIVE UPDATES

Several people were killed after an SUV drove through Christmas barricades Sunday in Waukesha, Wisconsin, and struck at least 20 individuals, including children, police said, adding that a person of interest is in custody.

At least five people had died and more than 40 suffered injuries, according to city officials

Holiday decorations frame police investigators in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after an SUV plowed into a parade of Christmas marchers, killing multiple people Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Waukesha city officials early Monday confirmed that at least five people had died and more than 40 suffered injuries. They warned that both numbers could change.

More information was expected at a news conference expected later Monday.

Priest and Catholic schoolchildren among the injured: reports

A Roman Catholic priest, multiple parishioners and Catholic schoolchildren were among those injured at the parade, an Archdiocese of Milwaukee spokeswoman told the AP.

Parade performers the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies also were affected by the tragedy. The group shared on Facebook that they were awaiting more information about their members who were injured.

"Please keep the Grannies, all those injured, and all those who witnessed this horrible event in your thoughts and prayers," the group wrote.

Waukesha school board member and parent describes horror

"There were pompoms and shoes and spilled hot chocolate everywhere," Corey Montiho, a Waukesha school board member and parent told the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel. "I had to go from one crumpled body to the other to fund my daughter. My wife and two daughters were almost hit. Please pray for everybody. Please pray."

