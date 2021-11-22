Wisconsin: Multiple people killed after SUV plows through crowd at Christmas parade: LIVE UPDATES
Several people were killed after an SUV drove through Christmas barricades Sunday in Waukesha, Wisconsin, and struck at least 20 individuals, including children, police said, adding that a person of interest is in custody.
A Roman Catholic priest, multiple parishioners and Catholic schoolchildren were among those injured at the parade, an Archdiocese of Milwaukee spokeswoman told the AP.
Parade performers the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies also were affected by the tragedy. The group shared on Facebook that they were awaiting more information about their members who were injured.
"Please keep the Grannies, all those injured, and all those who witnessed this horrible event in your thoughts and prayers," the group wrote.
"There were pompoms and shoes and spilled hot chocolate everywhere," Corey Montiho, a Waukesha school board member and parent told the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel. "I had to go from one crumpled body to the other to fund my daughter. My wife and two daughters were almost hit. Please pray for everybody. Please pray."
