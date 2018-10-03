Judge Jeanine Pirro

Jeanine Pirro currently hosts Justice with Judge Jeanine(Saturday, 9PM/ET). She also serves as a legal analyst for FOX News Channel (FNC) where she provides legal insight across the network’s programming. She joined the network in 2006 and is based out of New York.Read More

Prior to joining FNC, Judge Pirro was the host of a syndicated weekday court show distributed by Warner Brothers, for which she won an Emmy Award. Her notable legal career spans over 30 years. In 1975, she became an assistant district attorney for Westchester County, New York and was the first female to prosecute murder cases there. In 1990, Pirro was elected as the first woman to serve as a Westchester County Court judge.

In addition, Pirro started the first domestic violence unit in a prosecutor’s office in the country. In 1997, she was appointed by then-Governor George Pataki to chair the New York State Commission on Domestic Violence Fatality Review Board, whose research helped pass increased protection for domestic violence victims.The Republican Party chose her as its candidate for New York State Attorney Generalin 2006.

Pirro earned a B.A from the University of Buffalo, magna cum laude, graduating Phi Beta Kappa and received her Juris Doctor (J.D.) law degree from Albany Law School, where she was a member of the Law Review.