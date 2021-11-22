Expand / Collapse search
Wisconsin
Published

Waukesha Christmas parade horror: Who are the victims?

Milwaukee Dancing Grannies group says its members among victims

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
Police confirmed that an officer opened fire on the SUV that drove through a Wisconsin Christmas parade, killing 5 and injuring more than 40. Wisconsin Fraternal Order of Police vice president Mark Sette provides analysis.

At least five people are dead and more than 40 are injured, officials say, after a vehicle plowed through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, over the weekend. 

As of early Monday, none of the victims have been publicly identified – but the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies, which describes itself on its Facebook page as "group of grannies that meet once a week to practice routines for summer and winter parades," says its members are among the fatalities. 

Chairs are left abandoned on Main Street the morning after a car plowed through a holiday parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

"Our group was doing what they loved, performing in front of crowds in a parade putting smiles on faces of all ages, filling them with joy and happiness," it said in a statement. "While performing the grannies enjoyed hearing the crowds cheers and applause which certainly brought smiles to their faces and warmed their hearts." 

WAUKESHA CHRISTMAS PARADE DISASTER: LIVE UPDATES 

Police and emergency responders gather after a vehicle plowed through the Christmas Parade, (Scott Ash-USA TODAY NETWORK via REUTERS)

"Those who died were extremely passionate Grannies," the group also said, adding that "our hearts are heavy at this most difficult time, as more information and updates become available it will be posted." 

On Sunday night, the city of Waukesha said "we can confirm that 5 people are deceased and over 40 are injured. However, these numbers may change as we collect additional information." 

Crime scene evidence circled in spray paint is seen on Main Street the morning after a car plowed through a holiday parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

"Many people have self-transported to area hospitals," the city added. "The Police Department has the person of interest in custody." 

