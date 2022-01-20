Expand / Collapse search
Ingraham roasts Biden's 'quicksand' presidency after press conference: He's 'completely delusional'

Laura Ingraham calls out frighteningly stupid' Biden team after president touts accomplishments

By Hannah Grossman | Fox News
Angle: Our Quicksand President

The Biden presidency has become a bottomless pit.

Laura Ingraham blasted the incompetence and stupidity she believed was exhibited by the Biden administration after the president's extended press conference Wednesday. 

"When we heard that Biden was actually going to conduct a press conference today, well we expected some level of maybe a little bit of introspection and awareness, but instead we got this," she said on "Ingraham Angle."

President Biden answers questions during a news conference on Jan. 19.

President Biden answers questions during a news conference on Jan. 19. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

During the presser, Biden appeared to take a combative tone with reporters as he struggled to defend the administration's woes, including the dwindling approval numbers. 

"New polling today shows just how far in one year … Biden's presidency has sunk in the eyes of the public," Ingraham said. 

"A survey conducted by the Muhlenberg Institute of Public Opinion has Biden at an abysmal 36% approval rating in the battleground state of Pennsylvania. And things are just as dismal in the new Gallup numbers, too. Biden's at his lowest point of his presidency with Gallup, only 40% approve, 56% disapprove," Ingraham said. 

BIDEN REVEALED FOR TWO HOURS WHY HE IS AN UNPOPULAR PRESIDENT: CONWAY

"How can that even be? Well, from inflation to empty store shelves to the government's COVID shuffle, the White House has proven utterly out of touch and ineffective on all fronts. We're seeing a level of incompetence in domestic and foreign policy, unmatched by anything we've witnessed in modern American politics," she said. 

Shelves are seen empty at a supermarket in Miami, Florida, on Jan. 13.

Shelves are seen empty at a supermarket in Miami, Florida, on Jan. 13. (CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

In response to a reporter's question on approval, Biden said, "I don't believe the polls."

BIDEN EXCORIATED FOR SUGGESTING BLOCKING HIS AGENDA IS 'JIM CROW 2.0': 'JUST PLAIN SICK'

In a bit that was criticized across the political spectrum, Biden said, "Can you think of any other president has done as much in one year? Name one for me."

Gas prices grow along with inflation as this sign at a gas station shows in San Diego, California.

Gas prices grow along with inflation as this sign at a gas station shows in San Diego, California. (REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo/File Photo)

"OK, this man is completely delusional. The staff who told him to say this, frighteningly stupid."

A Quinnipiac University poll conducted in January found Biden's approval at 33 percent, with 53 percent disapproval. Key issues cited were the pandemic, the economy, and foreign policy. Furthermore, a Fox Business poll found in December that the majority of Americans said 2021 was a bad year for their families and that they were not hopeful about the country's future.

Hannah Grossman is an associate editor at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent on Twitter: @GrossmanHannah.