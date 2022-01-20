Ingraham roasts Biden's 'quicksand' presidency after press conference: He's 'completely delusional'

Laura Ingraham blasted the incompetence and stupidity she believed was exhibited by the Biden administration after the president's extended press conference Wednesday.

"When we heard that Biden was actually going to conduct a press conference today, well we expected some level of maybe a little bit of introspection and awareness, but instead we got this," she said on "Ingraham Angle."

During the presser, Biden appeared to take a combative tone with reporters as he struggled to defend the administration's woes, including the dwindling approval numbers.

"New polling today shows just how far in one year … Biden's presidency has sunk in the eyes of the public," Ingraham said.

"A survey conducted by the Muhlenberg Institute of Public Opinion has Biden at an abysmal 36% approval rating in the battleground state of Pennsylvania. And things are just as dismal in the new Gallup numbers, too. Biden's at his lowest point of his presidency with Gallup, only 40% approve, 56% disapprove," Ingraham said.

"How can that even be? Well, from inflation to empty store shelves to the government's COVID shuffle, the White House has proven utterly out of touch and ineffective on all fronts. We're seeing a level of incompetence in domestic and foreign policy, unmatched by anything we've witnessed in modern American politics," she said.

In response to a reporter's question on approval, Biden said, "I don't believe the polls."

In a bit that was criticized across the political spectrum, Biden said, "Can you think of any other president has done as much in one year? Name one for me."

"OK, this man is completely delusional. The staff who told him to say this, frighteningly stupid."