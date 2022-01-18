Biden excoriated for suggesting blocking his agenda is 'Jim Crow 2.0': 'just plain sick'

President Biden was blasted on Twitter Tuesday after using the phrase "Jim Crow 2.0" in a tweet pushing his agenda on voting reform.

Biden said, "Jim Crow 2.0 is about two insidious things: voter suppression and election subversion. It’s about making it harder to vote, who gets to count the vote, and whether your vote counts at all."

"We have to pass the Freedom to Vote Act and John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act," he continued, referring to legislation that is likely to be locked in a political stalemate in the Senate.

The tweet came after a recent Atlanta speech in which Biden said those who disagree with him on the legislation are comparable to reviled segregationists.

STACEY ABRAMS CAMPAIGN BLASTS 'MANUFACTURED NARRATIVES' OVER BIDEN SPEECH ABSENCE

Biden had said, "Do you want to be on the side of Dr. [Martin Luther] King or George Wallace? Do you want to be on the side of John Lewis or Bull Connor? Do you want to be on the side of Abraham Lincoln or Jefferson Davis"?

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., blasted Biden's "scheme" to bolster his agenda. "Stop using fear and lies to divide Americans," he said.

Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said Biden was ignoring the issues that Americans really care about.

Former President Trump senior adviser Stephen Miller said the tweet defamed the supermajority of Americans and was "just plain sick."

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., said "no wonder [Biden's] presidency is such a mess."

Jerry Dunleavy of the Washington Examiner blasted the extreme comparison Biden continues to draw.

Rep. Dan Bishop, R-N.C., said that the administration's reported reset button on rhetoric was short-lived.

Townhall Senior Editor Townhall Matt Vespa threw the accusation back at Biden, saying, "your party is already engaging in that."

A socialist publication, Left Voice, also seemed to turn the tables on the president and accused him of disenfranchising minorities in the past.

Eli Lake, a national security journalism fellow at Clements Center, asked Twitter to crack down on the president for what he believed was a violation of the tech giant's community guidelines.