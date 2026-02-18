Buddy Carter says Dems have 'blood on their hands' after illegal immigrant fleeing ICE allegedly kills teacher

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Georgia Republican Senate candidate Rep. Buddy Carter accused Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., and fellow Democrats of having "Georgians’ blood on their hands" after an illegal immigrant fleeing ICE allegedly caused the crash that killed a special education teacher in the Savannah area earlier this week.

"This should have never happened," Carter said Wednesday on "Fox & Friends."

"And I would submit to you that this would not have happened if we didn't have Senate Democrats like Jon Ossoff, who are [demonizing] ICE and encouraging people not to cooperate with them."

Carter's outrage stemmed from an incident involving two vehicles that took place around 7:45 a.m. on Monday, according to the Chatham County Police Department. Both drivers were transported to a hospital, where Dr. Linda Davis was pronounced dead.

VULNERABLE DEM SENATOR SLAMMED FOR REQUIRING PHOTO ID AT RALLY, BUT NOT TO VOTE

The male driver, identified as 38-year-old Oscar Vasquez Lopez, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was later taken into custody.

The representative linked Davis' death to broader concerns about immigration enforcement in the state, invoking the 2024 murder of nursing student Laken Riley, who was killed by an illegal immigrant near the University of Georgia campus.

"I would submit to you now that these Democrats – they have Georgians' blood on their hands," Carter said.

PETER NAVARRO: IF WE DEFUND ICE, THE BODY COUNT OF AMERICAN LIVES WOULD BE TOO HIGH

"First, it was Laken Riley. Now, it's Linda Davis, a beloved teacher at one of the best elementary schools that we have."

Carter argued the tragedy underscores what he calls a failure by Democratic leaders to support federal immigration enforcement efforts.

"This has got to stop," he said.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"That's why I'm running for the Senate to replace Jon Ossoff, because he's more concerned about illegal immigrants and getting them healthcare benefits and protecting them than he is about Georgians."

Ossoff's office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.