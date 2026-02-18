Expand / Collapse search
Buddy Carter says Dems have 'blood on their hands' after illegal immigrant fleeing ICE allegedly kills teacher

Georgia Republican Senate candidate links Linda Davis' death to Democratic opposition to ICE enforcement

Senate candidate Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., blasts Democratic anti-ICE rhetoric after the death of a Georgia teacher in a car crash allegedly caused by an illegal migrant fleeing ICE.

Georgia Republican Senate candidate Rep. Buddy Carter accused Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., and fellow Democrats of having "Georgians’ blood on their hands" after an illegal immigrant fleeing ICE allegedly caused the crash that killed a special education teacher in the Savannah area earlier this week.

"This should have never happened," Carter said Wednesday on "Fox & Friends."

"And I would submit to you that this would not have happened if we didn't have Senate Democrats like Jon Ossoff, who are [demonizing] ICE and encouraging people not to cooperate with them."

Carter's outrage stemmed from an incident involving two vehicles that took place around 7:45 a.m. on Monday, according to the Chatham County Police Department. Both drivers were transported to a hospital, where Dr. Linda Davis was pronounced dead.

Georgia Rep. Buddy Carter speaking in front of an American flag

Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., speaks to supporters of President Donald Trump at an event hosted by Vice President JD Vance on Aug. 21, 2025, in Peachtree City, Ga. (Megan Varner/Getty Images)

The male driver, identified as 38-year-old Oscar Vasquez Lopez, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was later taken into custody.

The representative linked Davis' death to broader concerns about immigration enforcement in the state, invoking the 2024 murder of nursing student Laken Riley, who was killed by an illegal immigrant near the University of Georgia campus.

"I would submit to you now that these Democrats – they have Georgians' blood on their hands," Carter said.

Linda Davis smiling in an undated photo

Hesse K-8 School teacher Linda Davis was killed in a car crash near the school on Monday morning.  (Hesse K-8 School/Facebook)

"First, it was Laken Riley. Now, it's Linda Davis, a beloved teacher at one of the best elementary schools that we have."

Carter argued the tragedy underscores what he calls a failure by Democratic leaders to support federal immigration enforcement efforts.

"This has got to stop," he said.

"That's why I'm running for the Senate to replace Jon Ossoff, because he's more concerned about illegal immigrants and getting them healthcare benefits and protecting them than he is about Georgians."

Ossoff's office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.

