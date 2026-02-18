Kevin O'Leary battles CNN panel over AOC fiasco in Munich, says others are 'nuts'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A CNN panel erupted into argument Tuesday night over Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s performance at the Munich Security Conference.

"Shark Tank" star Kevin O'Leary didn’t hold back in his criticism of the congresswoman’s performance, eventually calling the rest of the panel "nuts" to close out the episode.

Ocasio-Cortez’s missteps on the world stage have been widely criticized after she claimed Venezuela was "below the equator" and appeared to struggle with a question about Taiwan.

The Washington Post editorial board wrote she seemed "out of depth."

"I’m sorry, it’s not a partisan issue. She was terrible. Get over it!" O’Leary said Tuesday on CNN's "NewsNight."

His blunt comments were met with opposition from other members of the panel, including "The View" host Ana Navarro, podcast host Leigh McGowan and journalist Cari Champion.

They defended AOC's performance as "not terrible," while one panelist admitted she was only "terrible for 20 seconds." O’Leary rejected that characterization, asking the group if they were "kidding."

Champion then labeled O’Leary "condescending," before CNN host Abby Phillip tried to cut him off.

"The reality is, Kevin, is that she was taking a beat, and yes, she wasn’t great for less than 20 seconds, if you ask me," Champion said.

"I thought she was doing something that the President of the United States rarely does and that’s think before she speaks," she added.

The arguments resumed later in the episode, when O’Leary used his final word to tell the panel they’re "all nuts."

Navarro and O’Leary continued to argue until Phillip eventually told O’Leary, "If you don't have anything to say, just say that. I won't come to you next time."

Ocasio-Cortez was joined in Munich by California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Arizona Sens. Ruben Gallego and Mark Kelly.

Democratic Sen. John Fetterman criticized her comments questioning U.S. support for Israel and accusing the Jewish state of committing "genocide."