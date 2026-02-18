Fox News Digital touts best month ever in multiplatform unique visitors in January 2026

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News Digital continued its powerhouse streak in January with its best-ever showing in multiplatform unique visitors.

According to Comscore, Fox News Digital reached over 187 million multiplatform unique visitors, an increase of a whopping 27% since December.

Fox News Digital maintained its dominance in other key metrics. It was No. 1 in total multiplatform views with 1.9 billion, besting The New York Times' 1.5 billion and CNN's 725 million. Fox News Digital also crushed its news rivals, reaching more than 3.7 billion total multiplatform minutes. Both the Times and CNN trailed with 1.2 billion and 1.1 billion respectively.

January 2026 marked Fox News Digital's 21st consecutive month as the top news outlet in multiplatform views and its 59th consecutive month in multiplatform minutes.

Fox News continues to make great strides across the digital landscape in 2026. Last month, it reached 466 million views on YouTube, according to Emplifi, a 14% increase year-over-year and a 60% jump compared to December.

All other major networks trailed behind on YouTube, including MS NOW with 339 million views, CNN's 237 million, ABC News' 124 million, NBC News' 118 million and CBS News' 56 million.

In January, the Fox News Mobile app drew 6.5 million unique visitors, besting CNN's mobile app, which only reached 3.2 million unique visitors.

Fox News also maintained its status as most engaged news brand on social media with 175 million social media interactions, according to Emplifi and Shareablee.

Fox News reached 104 million interactions on Facebook, 38.3 million on TikTok, 25.4 million on Instagram and 7 million on X.

