Laura Ingraham is the host of FOX News Channel’s (FNC) The Ingraham Angle (weeknights 10PM/ET). She joined the network in 2007 as a contributor.Read More

As the host of The Ingraham Angle, Ingraham aims to cut through the Washington chatter to speak directly with unexpected voices and the actual people who are impacted by the news of the day. Each night, Ingraham challenges the decision makers to focus on every day, hard-working Americans who serve as the backbone of the nation. The program also highlights the importance of faith in our nation and reveal stories that showcase the American spirit.

In addition to her role at FNC, Ingraham is the host of her radio program, The Laura Ingraham Show, where she is the most-listened-to woman in political talk radio on hundreds of stations nationwide. Ingraham is also the founder of LifeZette, a political and cultural website, where she serves as editor, without serving a day-to-day operational role.

Prior to joining the network, Ingraham served as a litigator and as a Supreme Court law clerk for Justice Clarence Thomas. She is also the author of the New York Times bestsellers "The Hillary Trap," "Shut Up & Sing," "Power to the People,” and "The Obama Diaries," among others.

Ingraham graduated from Dartmouth College and the University Of Virginia School Of Law.