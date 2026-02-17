Creators of JFK Jr TV series respond to Kennedy heir denouncing show as ‘grotesque'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The producer of a new series detailing the love story between John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy is speaking out against backlash from a member of the Kennedy family.

FX’s nine-part series "Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette" premiered on Hulu Thursday. It follows the life of JFK Jr. and Bessette from when they first fell in love to their death in 1999.

Jack Schlossberg, grandson of former President John F. Kennedy, publicly denounced the show, calling it a "grotesque" way to make money off his uncle’s legacy.

"For the record, I think admiration for my Uncle John is great," he said in a video on his Instagram story Thursday, according to Entertainment Weekly. "What I don’t think is great is profiting off of it in a grotesque way."

JOE BIDEN, JOHN KERRY AMONG HIGH-PROFILE ATTENDEES FOR JFK'S GRANDDAUGHTER'S PRIVATE FUNERAL

Schlossberg has also revealed that the Kennedy family was not consulted about the show’s production.

"The right to privacy, which includes the ability to control your own name, image and likeness, doesn't survive death in the state of New York," he said. "For that matter, he's considered a public figure, so there's not much we can do."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Schlossberg for comment but did not immediately hear back.

JFK’S GRANDSON JACK SCHLOSSBERG DOUBLES DOWN ON ATTACKS AGAINST RFK JR, WARNS OF 'DANGEROUS' AGENDA

The show’s executive producer Brad Simpson responded to Schlossberg’s criticisms, insisting the show is a "sincere" reflection of his uncle’s life.

"What I hope is that when people watch the show, they will see our sincerity. They will see that we’ve approached this with love, and that we were trying to celebrate the life of Carolyn Bessette and JFK Jr," Simpson told The Hollywood Reporter (THR).

"I can understand why somebody could have a reaction before they see it, but I would say, ‘watch the show,’ because I think they’re going to be surprised at how sincere it is," Simpson said.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Actress Sarah Pidgeon, who plays Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, also responded to Schlossberg’s comments.

"I don’t know what it’s like to have a TV show or a book or movie written about my family, and I understand the sensitivities," Pidgeon told THR. "He has every right to share how he feels about it."