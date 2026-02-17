Expand / Collapse search
Creators of JFK Jr TV series respond to Kennedy heir denouncing show as ‘grotesque'

The show's executive producer insists it is a 'sincere' portrayal of the Kennedy-Bessette love story

Nora Moriarty By Nora Moriarty Fox News
The producer of a new series detailing the love story between John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy is speaking out against backlash from a member of the Kennedy family.

FX’s nine-part series "Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette" premiered on Hulu Thursday. It follows the life of JFK Jr. and Bessette from when they first fell in love to their death in 1999.

Jack Schlossberg, grandson of former President John F. Kennedy, publicly denounced the show, calling it a "grotesque" way to make money off his uncle’s legacy.

"For the record, I think admiration for my Uncle John is great," he said in a video on his Instagram story Thursday, according to Entertainment Weekly. "What I don’t think is great is profiting off of it in a grotesque way."

JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy walking together in matching black attire outdoors.

John F. Kennedy, Jr. and his wife Carolyn Bessette Kennedy arrive at the annual John F. Kennedy Library Foundation dinner in honor of the former president's 82nd birthday, May 23, 1999. (Justin Ide/Newsmakers/Getty Images)

Schlossberg has also revealed that the Kennedy family was not consulted about the show’s production.

"The right to privacy, which includes the ability to control your own name, image and likeness, doesn't survive death in the state of New York," he said. "For that matter, he's considered a public figure, so there's not much we can do."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Schlossberg for comment but did not immediately hear back.

Jack Schlossberg speaking at a podium

Jack Schlossberg, grandson of President John F. Kennedy, speaks during Day 2 of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago, on Aug. 20, 2024. (Reuters)

The show’s executive producer Brad Simpson responded to Schlossberg’s criticisms, insisting the show is a "sincere" reflection of his uncle’s life.

"What I hope is that when people watch the show, they will see our sincerity. They will see that we’ve approached this with love, and that we were trying to celebrate the life of Carolyn Bessette and JFK Jr," Simpson told The Hollywood Reporter (THR).

"I can understand why somebody could have a reaction before they see it, but I would say, ‘watch the show,’ because I think they’re going to be surprised at how sincere it is," Simpson said.

Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy in the arm of John F. Kennedy Jr.

John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette  (Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Actress Sarah Pidgeon, who plays Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, also responded to Schlossberg’s comments.

"I don’t know what it’s like to have a TV show or a book or movie written about my family, and I understand the sensitivities," Pidgeon told THR. "He has every right to share how he feels about it."

Nora Moriarty is a Production Assistant at FOX News.

