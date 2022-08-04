Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Greg Abbott: Public officials need to realize the magnitude of the chaos Biden created

Greg Abbott invites Democratic mayors to come see the southern border

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
We’re full in the state of Texas: Greg Abbott Video

We’re full in the state of Texas: Greg Abbott

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott discusses how Democratic mayors need to visit the southern border to witness the results of President Biden’s open border policies on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott detailed how communities in Texas are overrun with illegal migrants and how he started bussing them to Washington, D.C., on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

GOV. GREG ABBOTT: Public officials across the country, they do need to realize the magnitude of the chaos created by Biden's open border policies. They're up in arms. About a few thousand people coming into their communities over the past few months. Listen, in any one sector in the state of Texas, we have more than 5,000 people come across that sector every single day. 

WE'RE GETTING DOWNHILL FASTER AND FASTER: 80-YEAR-OLD STORE OWNER WHO DEFENDED HIMSELF WITH GUN

And so, listen, we're full in the state of Texas. Our communities are overrun, and I started bussing people to Washington, D.C., when local officials could not handle the number of people who had come across our border. And it's time that these officials in New York, and I'm glad you mentioned The New York Times, they haven't reported about this. They haven't written about the chaos at the border. Maybe finally, The New York Times will also start talking about the chaos at the border caused by the Biden administration's change of all the measures that were put in place by President Trump, where President Trump actually did secure the border. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH FULL VIDEO HERE:

They need to realize the magnitude of border chaos Biden created: Greg Abbott Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.