Immigrants bussed from Texas and Arizona welcome in nation's capital, say residents

Immigrants being bussed from Texas and Arizona are welcome to Washington D.C., residents told Fox News.

"Yes, I think they should be welcome here, I mean, this is the nation's capital," Jessica, who has lived in the nation's capitol since 2008 said. "Nothing happens without it coming through Washington, D.C."

Dominique, who was homeless for eight years before recently finding housing in the District, said, "everybody should have a chance at some type of way of getting out of the desperation that they're in."

Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser appeared on CBS’ "Face the Nation" on Sunday to discuss the persistent homelessness problem plaguing her city. Bowser admitted that it is a "significant issue" and called on the federal government to get more involved as she fears illegal immigrants are being "tricked" into traveling to her city.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey started ordering buses of immigrants to Washington D.C. in recent months to manage the growing numbers pouring crossing the border.

"If people need a place to go, then they should be able to go somewhere safe, regardless of where that is," said Hannah, a teacher working in the District.

"I think that they could be welcomed here in D.C.," a Georgetown student, Christiana, told Fox News. "I definitely do not think that that is a sustainable, permanent solution for the immigration crisis right now."

"We definitely need our president or people in office to pay more attention to the issue or address it in more ways," she continued.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection June 2022 Monthly Operational Report said there were more than 207,416 encounters at the U.S.-Mexico border for the month of June, down from May’s all-time high of 239,000.

"We have for sure called on the federal government to work across state lines to prevent people from really being tricked into getting on busses," Bowser said Sunday.

When asked for comment, Bowser did not say who is tricking illegal immigrants in Texas and Arizona to hop on buses traveling to the nation’s capital.

"I've been here for 15 years, I pay my taxes, I have a family, and I'm actually doing very well," said one Washington, D.C. local.

"But I don't want to pay for someone to come and take advantage of this country," she continued.

Another Washington resident, Richard, said "I would love to welcome them in D.C – It's a very diverse city and that's what makes it so special."

"D.C. is already suffering through a homeless crisis right now, and I'm worried that the immigrants coming here will be suffering the same thing," he continued.

Wesley told Fox News that it would be fine if there were an agreement between the Texas and D.C. governments over bussing immigrants to the capital. "But just to put them on a bus, and they show up in D.C., I don't think that's cool."

Jessica told Fox News, "They should be welcome and there should be some type of plan in place for them to be able to get situated here."

"Texas, for as big as it is with many resources as it has, I'm shocked that they would choose to bus people all the way out to D.C., which [is] significantly smaller," Hannah said.

"I don't doubt that we lack the resources here, but if there's space for people to go, then we should let them come," she continued.

Lindsay Kornick and Houston Keene contributed to this report.