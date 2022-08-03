We're getting downhill faster and faster: 80-year-old hero store owner who defended himself with gun

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Eighty-year-old California liquor store owner Craig Cope discusses how he fended off robbers in his store with a shotgun and how the people in charge need to do something about the crime crisis on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

CRAIG COPE: It's not my job to get them into gear. They know who they are, and I'm sure the other people that would have the ability to do something, they know who they are. But somebody needs to do something now because we're just getting downhill faster and faster.

And that's certainly a concern, not just to me, but I hear it all the time from my customer base and everybody that I'm exposed to is really fed up, and I certainly can't blame them. And I would say I join them in being that fed up also.

