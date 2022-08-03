Expand / Collapse search
We're getting downhill faster and faster: 80-year-old hero store owner who defended himself with gun

Craig Cope says it's not his job to gets leaders into gear, it's theirs

Norco Market & Liquor owner Craig Cope discusses how he defended his store from armed robbers on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime.’

Eighty-year-old California liquor store owner Craig Cope discusses how he fended off robbers in his store with a shotgun and how the people in charge need to do something about the crime crisis on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

CRAIG COPE: It's not my job to get them into gear. They know who they are, and I'm sure the other people that would have the ability to do something, they know who they are. But somebody needs to do something now because we're just getting downhill faster and faster. 

HOUSE SPEAKER NANCY PELOSI'S HUSBAND PAUL'S DUI TRIAL ‘RIGGED,' BESET BY ‘DECK-STACKING’: JESSE WATTERS

And that's certainly a concern, not just to me, but I hear it all the time from my customer base and everybody that I'm exposed to is really fed up, and I certainly can't blame them. And I would say I join them in being that fed up also.

