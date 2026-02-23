Fox News to lead live multiplatform coverage of Trump's upcoming State of the Union address

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News Media will present extensive multiplatform coverage of President Donald Trump's 2026 State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress, along with the Democratic Party's response, on Tuesday.

Coverage on the Fox News Channel (FNC) will begin at 8:50 p.m. ET, led by chief political anchor Bret Baier and "The Story" anchor and executive editor Martha MacCallum. The special broadcast will feature analysis from "The Five" co-hosts Dana Perino and Harold Ford Jr., "The Ingraham Angle" host Laura Ingraham, chief political analyst Brit Hume and Fox Business Network’s Larry Kudlow.

"Fox News Sunday" anchor Shannon Bream will then helm live coverage on FOX Network beginning at 9 p.m. ET. She will be joined by senior White House correspondent Peter Doocy and chief congressional correspondent Chad Pergram. The panel will include Democratic campaign strategist and former Biden 2020 surrogate Kevin Walling and "Ruthless" podcast co-host John Ashbrook.

Senior White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich will report live from the White House, while congressional correspondent Bill Melugin will provide updates from Capitol Hill.

At 11 p.m. ET, Sean Hannity will host a special edition of "Hannity" live from the Capitol. "Fox News @ Night" with Trace Gallagher will follow from midnight to 1 a.m. ET. Fox Business Network will simulcast FNC’s special coverage beginning at 9 p.m. ET.

Subscribers to Fox Nation, Fox News Media’s direct-to-consumer streaming service, will be able to stream FNC’s coverage live. The live stream will also be available on Fox One.

Fox News Digital will provide comprehensive online coverage throughout the evening, including original reporting, political analysis, real-time live blog updates and an interactive live chatroom.

Fox News Audio will also offer expansive coverage across radio, streaming and podcasts. Beginning at 8 p.m. ET, Fox News Radio will air live coverage anchored by Jared Halpern and Jessica Rosenthal, available on affiliates nationwide and streaming via the Fox News app.

Fox News podcasts will feature pre- and post-address analysis on "The FOX News Rundown," "Perino on Politics," "Will Cain Country" and "The Bret Baier Podcast." Additionally, syndicated programs including "The Brian Kilmeade Show," "Fox Across America with Jimmy Failla" and "The Guy Benson Show" will deliver live analysis surrounding the address.

