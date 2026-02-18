Expand / Collapse search
State of the Union

How to watch President Trump's 2026 State of the Union address to Congress live

President's address scheduled for February 24 at 9 p.m. ET

By Charles Creitz Fox News
Published | Updated
President Donald Trump will deliver his 2026 State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday, February 24, beginning at 9 p.m. ET.

Viewers hoping to tune in to watch the speech live will have no shortage of options. All major news networks, including Fox News, will feature live coverage of Trump’s address.

Fox News coverage is slated to begin shortly before Trump's remarks begin, at 8:50 p.m. ET, and will end shortly after the conclusion of the annual address at 11 p.m.

Follow Fox’s coverage on Fox News Channel, FoxNews.com, the Fox News App, Fox Nation and the Fox One app.

President Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as he announces the creation of the U.S. strategic critical minerals reserve during an event in the Oval Office of the White House on February 02, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Most networks, including Fox, have links to livestream the State of the Union, and the event will be streamed live on the White House’s website and YouTube page as well.

Start your State of the Union afternoon with Martha MacCallum on "The Story" at 3 p.m. ET, featuring the latest preview of Trump’s address.

Then at 4 p.m., Will Cain will offer a fresh perspective on the issues at hand in this year’s address on "The Will Cain Show."

At 5 p.m., don’t miss "The Five," where Greg Gutfeld, Jesse Watters and Dana Perino offer their take on the news of the day and what might happen when Trump takes the dais at the Capitol.

Afterward, Fox News chief political anchor Bret Baier offers America’s favorite nightly newscast on "Special Report," where he and his panel will preview the State of the Union.

Laura Ingraham picks up preview coverage at 7 p.m. with "The Ingraham Angle."

Expect Jesse Watters to continue that trend at 8 p.m. on "Jesse Watters Primetime," where he will preview what to expect.

Then, at 8:50 p.m. ET, Bret and Martha return to introduce Trump’s address to the Fox News audience and will host up-to-the-second reaction afterward with Fox analysts including Perino and Brit Hume.

