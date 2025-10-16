Fox News Digital tops all news brands including ABC, NBC, CBS among key metrics during dominant Q3

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News Digital topped all news brands across key measurables, social media and YouTube during the third quarter of 2025 as Americans continue to rely on the platform for vital information and analysis.

Fox News Digital finished No. 1 among all relevant news brands, including ABC News, NBC News and CBS News, with 94.1 million total desktop/mobile unique visitors during the third quarter of 2025. It was the first time ever that Fox News Digital finished atop this key metric.

Fox News Digital also finished No. 1 for the third quarter among both multiplatform minutes (11.4 billion) and multiplatform views (5.6 billion).

It was the 18th straight quarter that Fox News Digital finished No. 1 among multiplatform minutes and the 13th consecutive quarter, finishing No. 1 among multiplatform views.

Fox News Digital also surpassed broadcast networks NBC News, CBS News and ABC News across the board during the jam-packed quarter, while CNN saw significant declines. CNN shed 44% of its multiplatform views and 54% of multiplatform minutes compared to the third quarter of 2024, while Fox News Digital grew in both categories.

On YouTube, Fox News achieved 1.1 billion video views for the quarter to dominate the industry, according to Emplifi. Fox News led runner-up MSNBC by more than 200 million video views and also topped NBC, ABC and CBS combined.

Fox News was up 45% among YouTube video views compared to last year and has now finished No. 1 among all news brands for four consecutive quarters.

Fox News was once again the most engaged brand on social media during the third quarter, driving 506 million interactions across Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok, according to Emplifi. It was Fox News’ best quarter ever for both social media interactions and video views.

Fox News Digital finished strong, closing September as the No. 1 news site in multiplatform minutes for the month, driving a staggering 3.9 billion, a 22% increase compared to last year. The New York Times finished second with 1.2 billion multiplatform minutes — a 24% drop compared to last year — while No. 3 CNN shed 44% to finish with 1.1 billion multiplatform minutes.

Fox News has now finished atop the key category for 55 straight months.

When it comes to multiplatform views, Fox News grew by 11% compared to last year to finish No. 1 with 1.9 billion. The Times finished No. 2 despite shedding 7% of its multiplatform views from last year, and No. 3 CNN lost 34% of its multiplatform views compared to last year.

It was the 17th consecutive month that Fox News finished No. 1 in multiplatform views among competitive news outlets.

Fox News Digital was also No. 1 with 2.6 average views per visit.

Fox News Digital was hot on CBS News’ tail among total multiplatform unique visitors, finishing with 168 million for the closest gap since February 2024.

The competitive news set includes The New York Times, CNN, CBS News, NBC News, ABC News, The Washington Post, USA Today and others.

Fox News Digital, CBSNews.com, NBCNews.com, WashingtonPost.com and ABCNews.com have opted in to account for Social Incremental in total digital multiplatform unique visitors, while brands like CNN.com and NYTimes.com have not opted in.