Actor Ben Stiller asks Trump White House to remove 'Tropic Thunder' footage from war montage

Liberal actor Ben Stiller called out the White House on Friday for using a clip from his comedy film "Tropic Thunder" as part of a montage it released featuring movies and real Iran strike footage.

On Thursday evening, the White House released a stylized video montage blending scenes from popular action films, video games, and shows interspersed with real footage of military action against Iran. The pro-military montage features scenes from popular movies like "Gladiator," "Braveheart," "Top Gun: Maverick," "Superman," "Transformers," and soundbites and music from the video game series "Mortal Kombat."

It also included a brief clip of Tom Cruise's character dancing in "Tropic Thunder," Stiller's 2008 comedy satirizing war movies and Hollywood culture.

"Hey White House, please remove the Tropic Thunder clip. We never gave you permission and have no interest in being a part of your propaganda machine. War is not a movie," he wrote.

"Tropic Thunder," which Stiller directed, co-wrote, and starred in, was a box office hit and is widely considered a comedy classic. It drew controversy at the time of its release, particularly over the use of blackface by the character played by Robert Downey Jr., which was meant to mock method actors going to extreme lengths for their performances.

Multiple users responded to Stiller’s tweets with shots and footage of his visit with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy amid the ongoing war in his country, appearing to call him out as a hypocrite for having used his Hollywood appeal in geopolitics in the past.

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House and did not receive an immediate reply.

