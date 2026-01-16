Fox News Digital thrives in 2025, posts best year in history among key measurable

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News Digital dominated other news brands among key measurables in 2025 as Americans relied on the growing platform for critical information and analysis.

Fox News Digital saw its best year ever with 143 million average total digital multiplatform unique visitors in 2025 while leading all news brands among both multiplatform views and multiplatform minutes.

When it comes to multiplatform views, Fox News Digital led all news brands with 23 billion for a 7% increase from 2024. The New York Times shed 6% to finish with 18 billion, while CNN lost 29% to finish with 10 billion. It was Fox News Digital’s second-best year ever with multiplatform views, behind only 2020.

Fox News Digital also finished No. 1 among multiplatform minutes with 47 billion, an increase of 13% compared to last year. The Times, CNN, NBC News and ABC News all suffered declines in the key measurable as Fox News Digital grew.

CNN saw double-digit declines across the board, sinking to its worst year since 2015 with multiplatform views and minutes. CNN declined 34% in the multiplatform minutes category compared to 2024.

FOX News Media also finished 2025 as the No. 1 news brand among YouTube video views.

The flagship Fox News account has over 14.8 million subscribers and the Fox News Clips platform, which launched in May and provides the latest reporting and analysis from Fox News Channel, continues to grow. As a result, Fox News had its best year in history with 4.5 billion video views; a 69% increase compared to 2024, according to Emplifi.

Fox News’ total easily topped all news brands and broadcast networks, including MS NOW’s 3.7 billion views, CNN’s 2.3 billion, NBC News’ 1.8 billion, ABC News’ 1.4 billion and CBS News’ 675 million.

The Fox News Mobile app had its best year since 2021, averaging 6.5 million unique viewers each month, leading the CNN mobile app, which saw 4.6 million unique viewers.

On social media, FOX News Media marked its 11th consecutive year as the No. 1 news brand, according to Emplifi. Fox News drove 1.5 billion interactions across Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok combined for a 247% increase compared to 2024.

Digital data courtesy of Comscore.