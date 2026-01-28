Fox News Channel marks 24 consecutive years as most-watched cable news network with dominant January

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News Channel (FNC) has been America’s No. 1 cable news option for 24 consecutive years after dominating January, commanding nearly 60% of the cable news share across both total day and primetime.

Fox News Channel outdrew MS NOW and CNN combined among both total day and primetime viewers during the first month of 2026 as viewers continue to rely on FNC for critical information and analysis.

"I am incredibly proud of our entire team for driving Fox News Channel to 24 consecutive years at No. 1. This milestone reflects the dedication and hard work that has defined the network since its launch 30 years ago," FOX News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said.

"We are not only leading cable, but rivaling the broadcast networks, while remaining steadfast in our commitment to meet viewers where they are and deliver the most important stories from around the world."

Fox News averaged 1.4 million total day viewers compared to 589,000 for MS NOW and 510,000 for CNN. During primetime, Fox News averaged two million viewers while MS NOW managed only 887,000 and CNN settled for 660,000.

Fox News has finished No. 1 in cable news during primetime for a staggering 60 straight months. Along the way, Fox News aired 98 of the top 100 cable news telecasts for the month.

When it comes to the advertiser-coveted demographic of adults aged 25-54, Fox News averaged 143,000 total day viewers compared to 96,000 for CNN and 55,000 for MS NOW.

MS NOW didn’t crack the top ten cable options in the critical category, finishing with a smaller audience than USA, ESPN2, HGTV, Food Network, Comedy Central, TBS and ESPN, in addition to CNN and Fox News.

During primetime, Fox News averaged 197,000 demo viewers compared to 135,000 for CNN and only 76,000 for MS NOW. It was the 59th straight month that Fox News swept cable among total day, primetime and demo viewers.

MS NOW, which has long struggled to attract the viewers most coveted by advertisers, finished No. 15 among cable options.

While Fox News left cable news competitors in its dust, it also beat CBS during weekday primetime. Fox News’ primetime lineup averaged 2.4 million weekday viewers, while CBS’ offerings managed 2.2 million.

"The Five," with Dana Perino, Greg Gutfeld, Jesse Watters, Jessica Tarlov and Harold Ford Jr., averaged 3.7 million viewers and 328,000 in the demo to finish as the No. 1 show on cable television. It also outdrew broadcast programs, including NBC’s "Happy’s Place," ABC’s "911 Nashville" and ABC’s "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune."

"Jesse Watters Primetime" led all of primetime with 3 million viewers and 275,000 in the 25-54 demo, while "Hannity," "The Ingraham Angle" and "FOX News @ Night with Trace Gallagher" each dominated their time slots.

"Gutfeld!" continued its authority across all of late-night television, securing 2.8 million viewers, 314,000 in the demo to outperform every broadcast and cable late-night competitor, including CBS’ "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and ABC’s "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

"FOX & Friends" finished as the No. 1 cable news morning show for the 59th consecutive month, also outpacing "CBS Mornings," ABC’s "Good Morning America" and NBC’s "Today" in a variety of markets.

"America’s Newsroom with Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino," "The Faulkner Focus," "Outnumbered", "America Reports" with Sandra Smith and John Roberts, "The Story" with Martha MacCallum and "The Will Cain Show" all helped FNC’s daytime lineup crush MS NOW and CNN.

All of Fox News’ daytime offerings outdrew ABC’s "GMA3," NBC’s "Today with Jenna & Sheinelle" and "NBC News Daily," too.

During weekends, Fox News outdrew both CNN and MS NOW during every hour of the day as "Saturday in America with Kayleigh McEnany" averaged 2.4 million viewers to finish as the No. 1 show on Saturdays and "Sunday Morning Futures" took the Sunday crown with 1.8 million viewers.

Data courtesy of Nielsen Big Data + Panel.