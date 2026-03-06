Expand / Collapse search
NPR reporter stunned by Venezuela visit, locals say 'a weight has been lifted' after Maduro's removal

'For the first time in a long time, there are street protests,' NPR correspondent Eyder Peralta says

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn Fox News
Burgum visits Venezuela to forge 'strategic partnership' on rare earth mineral and energy resources Video

Burgum visits Venezuela to forge 'strategic partnership' on rare earth mineral and energy resources

Exclusive: FOX Business correspondent Edward Lawrence has the latest on Interior Secretary Doug Burgum's visit to Venezuela to forge rare earth mineral and energy deals on 'America Reports.'

NPR correspondent Eyder Peralta was amazed during a segment Friday by his recent trip to Venezuela following President Donald Trump's arrest of the country's president Nicolás Maduro.

"It is absolutely surreal because you land at the airport and the signs are in Spanish, Russian, Arabic and Chinese, which tells you just where this country was facing a few months ago," Peralta told host Steve Inskeep. "And then you go out on the streets and people here tell you that they feel like a weight has been lifted."

He continued, "For the first time in a long time, there are street protests. Opposition groups are holding public meetings. I was at the justice department building yesterday, and there was a group of protesters calling for all political prisoners to be released."

Caracas, Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro

An NPR reporter said during his trip to Caracas that Venezuelans told him "a weight has been lifted" following the Trump administration's arrest of Venzuelan President Nicolás Maduro. (Carlos A. Gonzelez Q/Getty Images; XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

Peralta recalled his encounter with Edward Ocariz, a former political prisoner who Peralta said had "faced the wrath of this government."

"But then, right there in public, he taunted the government. They call us traitors, he said, but look at them now," Peralta said. "'Now it's them who are not only kneeling,' he's saying, 'but sleeping with the United States.' And to be clear, he thinks the U.S. intervention was regrettable, but he also thinks that something good came out of it, and that allows him to say this in public without being thrown back in prison."

Protest in Venezuela

NPR correspondent Eyder Peralta says Venezuelans are able to hold street protests "for the first time in a long time" following Maduro's arrest. (Federico Parra / AFP via Getty Images)

The NPR reporter went on to say he observed "lots of smiles" during Interior Secretary Doug Burgum's visit, who was brokering a deal with the interim Venzuelan government, eyeing minerals that the U.S. once depended on China for.

"And those are the minerals in your laptop, for example, and he says Venezuela likely has those minerals," Peralta said. "American companies would like to extract them, and Venezuela could suddenly become key in helping the U.S. break reliance on China — a win-win, he called it. And yesterday, Trump said, quote, 'Venezuela is working.' Once again, he was framing it as the model for regime change."

President Donald Trump pointing while on stage

President Donald Trump shocked the nation in January by extracting Maduro and his wife in order to bring them to justice for criminal charges brought in 2020. (Charlie Neibergall/AP Photo)

The Trump administration shocked the world in January when it extracted Maduro and his wife in an overnight operation in order to bring them to justice in the U.S. for criminal charges filed against them in 2020.

The State Department announced Thursday the U.S. is reestablishing "diplomatic and consular relations" with the interim Venezuelan government.

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to joseph.wulfsohn@fox.com and on Twitter: @JosephWulfsohn.

