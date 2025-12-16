Fox News Digital thumps all news brands and broadcast networks in key metrics during November

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News Digital continued to dominate competitors and drive the national conversation during November, leading all broadcast and news brands in key measurables as Americans sought information and analysis during another busy month.

Fox News Digital reached nearly 1.6 billion multiplatform views, topping The New York Times’ 1.4 billion and crushing CNN’s 697 million, according to Comscore. It was the 19th consecutive month that Fox News Digital finished No. 1 in the key category.

Fox News Digital also trounced the competition in multiplatform minutes for the 57th straight month. Fox News Digital secured 3.1 billion multiplatform minutes, while the Times and CNN settled for 1.1 billion apiece.

CBS News, NBC News and ABC News failed to come close to Fox News Digital in either category, each finishing with less than 500 million multiplatform views and one billion multiplatform minutes.

Fox News Digital commanded 165 million total multiplatform unique visitors, a 44% year-over-year increase to trounce CNN, the Times, NBC News and ABC News.

On YouTube, Fox News drove nearly 300 million video views during November to lead CNN’s 201 million, ABC News’ 132 million, CBS News’ 71 million and the Times’ 10 million views. With the success, Fox News has already secured its best year of all time on YouTube heading into December.

The Fox News Mobile app drew 6.4 million unique viewers during the month of November, leading the CNN mobile app, which saw 3.7 million unique viewers.

During the news-heavy month, Fox News also led all news brands on social media with 108 million social media interactions across Facebook, TikTok, Instagram and X, according to Emplifi and Shareablee.

On TikTok alone, FNC piled up a staggering 19.7 million interactions, according to Shareablee. Fox News drove 108 million Facebook interactions, a 358% increase vs. November 2024, while also securing 18.7 million Instagram interactions and 4.6 million X interactions.

Along the way, Fox News drove 1.5 billion social media video views across TikTok, X, Facebook and Instagram.

The Trump administration made news on a daily basis during November, which also saw Zohran Mamdani, a democratic socialist, get elected as mayor of New York City, followed by a high-profile Oval Office meeting with President Donald Trump.

Fox News Digital, CBSNews.com, NBCNews.com, WashingtonPost.com and ABCNews.com have opted in to account for social incremental in total digital multiplatform unique visitors, while The New York Times and CNN.com have not opted in.

Traffic data courtesy of Comscore Media Metrix.