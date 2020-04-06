Army Ranger veteran: Save someone's life amid coronavirus pandemic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Fox Nation's Abby Hornacek and Army Ranger veteran and entrepreneur Mat Best came together to raise awareness about a severe shortage of blood donations in the U.S. amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"In the month of March alone, blood banks missed out on about 300,000 blood donations," reported Hornacek on Monday in the latest episode of Fox Nation's new series "Tales of Social Distancing."

Best, of veteran-owned Black Rifle Coffee Company, joined Hornacek and urged Americans to consider donating blood.

"You have the ability -- solely -- to save someone's life. I think that is a powerful statement in its own.

"There is a need and a lot of treatment is being halted because we don't have the resources for it across the board," continued Best, whose YouTube channel has more than 1.2 million subscribers. "Giving blood is not that difficult. And it's a very honorable thing to do."

Best's call to action is echoed by the U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams and The Red Cross.

"Our country is in an unprecedented time with COVID-19, blood supplies are at risk," Colin Williams, Red Cross regional communications officer, told Horncek last month.

"There are still traumatic injuries. There are still cancer patients. There are still newborns that need precious blood," Williams stressed. "One blood donation can save up to three lives. And people can make a difference."

"There's always going be that need for blood, especially right now, because people are afraid to go out because of social distancing," added Hornacek, who documented her trip to a Red Cross blood donation center last month, and reported on the measures that they took to protect donors' health.

Blood donation centers, like the New York Blood Center, are also urging recovered COVID-19 patients to donate their blood plasma to help treat others seriously affected by the illness.

“In the treatment, known as convalescent plasma, the patient is transfused with the donor’s plasma with the goal of using the donor’s antibodies to help clear the virus more rapidly and help decrease the need for ICU beds and ventilators,” the New York Blood Center said in a statement to Fox News.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the treatment on March 24.

Hornacek also launched a social media challenge to encourage Americans to donate blood.

"There are still people that need this blood to survive — that is why I started this #BloodTheBring challenge to hopefully inspire our people to where you can go to donate blood and then challenge five more people to do the same and my goal is to get more people out there."

Fox News' James Rogers contributed to this report.