Meet Fox Nation's new host: Kacie McDonnell

Fox Nation's newest host, Kacie McDonnell, joined the crew of "Fox & Friends" on Monday to talk about her new gig and introduce herself to Fox fans.

"I grew up in Pottsville, Pa. - small town. If you've had a Yuengling beer you know what I am talking about," she said.

McDonnell will be reporting on lifestyle and sports for Fox Nation and comes to the Fox family from the New England Sports Network, where she covered the New England Patriots and the Boston Red Sox.

"In my first job, I was a traffic report in Philadelphia and then I transitioned to full-time sports working in Boston," McDonnell told FoxNews.com. "I still have that knack for sports; my boyfriend plans baseball for the Padres, my heart is in it."

McDonnell said her love for sports started young. "I'm from a small town. 'Friday Night Lights' is real. The city shuts down and there is a mystique to it."

Though she added that she's "still open to everything," and joked, "I still don't know what I want to be when I grow up."

On Wednesday, McDonnell and fellow Fox Nation host Abby Hornacek will co-host the Fox Nation Patriot Awards' "Red Carpet Show."

The event, being held in St. Petersburg, Fla., will celebrate modern-day patriotism and honor individuals, who have shown steadfast dedication to our nation.

"My first assignment being the Patriots Awards is just humbling and it's such an honor," she said on "Fox & Friends." "I've gone through the list of all the people being honored, all the people receiving awards that night... it's story after story after story that shakes you."

"I am so excited to meet Diamond and Silk -- they are such a riot," she added

To learn more about the Patriot Awards and all the award recipients go to Fox Nation. The event will also be live-streamed on Fox Nation at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 6.

