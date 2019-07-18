Abby Hornacek currently serves as a host of FOX Nation's "PARK'D" and "Ride to Work" series. She joined the subscription streaming service in 2018.Read More

On "PARK'D," Hornacek takes fans behind-the-scenes of the United States' national parks, showcasing the nation's most captivating landmarks while spotlighting various adventures along the way. In "Ride to Work," she conducts light-hearted interviews with various FOX Nation hosts and Fox News personalities as she drives them to work.

Prior to joining FOX Nation, Hornacek served as a contributor to ESPN and a sideline reporter for FOX Sports. She also hosted "San Diego Prep Insider" on FOX Sports San Diego.

Born in Paradise Valley, Arizona, Hornacek is the daughter of former NBA star who went on to serve as head coach of the New York Knicks, Jeff Hornacek. She graduated cum laude from the University of Southern California, and was one of 14 students selected by faculty to graduate from the USC Annenberg School of Journalism with Departmental Honors. She was also a member of four honor societies, Kappa Kappa Gamma and the USC Sand Volleyball team.