Watch new song 'Quarantine': Medal of Honor recipient, vets, musicians and celebs team up

A U.S. Army Ranger veteran and entrepreneur teamed up with a country music star and a bunch of their friends to create and perform a new song promoting safe habits during the coronavirus outbreak.

The song, called "Quarantine," is getting hundreds of thousands of views on Youtube.

Mat Best, of veteran-owned Black Rifle Coffee Company, and singer-songwriter Tim Montana sing along with the likes of Medal of Honor recipient Dakota Meyer, Navy Cross and Purple Heart recipient Marcus Luttrell, and celebrities, like actor Charlie Sheen and singer Chris Kirkpatrick.

"We have so much organic traffic on our social media," said Best on "Fox and Friends" on Friday, "so we thought that it would be a great idea to promote the quarantine, social distancing, stop the spread of the disease and also raise awareness for our medical professionals."

"Right now is the time to unite together, support the people fighting the disease and then stop the spread of it," he said.

Best and Montana have close family members in the medical field, and they encouraged Americans to do what they can to support health care professionals.

"He is a PHD virologist in Washington, D.C. that is actually on the front lines, reviewing medication," said Montana of his brother. "He's a lot smarter than me, let's put it that way."

"I'm talking to him every day, he's staying up til 1, 2 in the morning, just rushing this stuff though," Montana continued. "He's just bustin' his butt and I couldn't be more prouder of him. He's the rock star today."

"Having such close family in the medical world that is what they are advising us," added Best, reiterating advice that Americans self-isolate.

"Stay home, social distancing and then any way that we can a provide whether it is coffee or support to [health care professionals] because they are putting in the long, long hours — that's what we are going to do."

At BlackRifleCoffee.com/support, Best's company is running a "Buy a bag, give a bag" campaign, in which they will donate a bag of coffee for every bag, single-serve cup or canned coffee they sell. The donated coffee goes to first responders through the USO, Red Cross and other organizations.

Best also added his voice to calls for Americans to continue to donate blood, as U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams and The Red Cross raise awareness over a shortage of blood supplies.

Fox Nation's Abby Hornacek investigated the issue and donated blood herself, demonstrating that people can be confident in their own safety, and adherence to appropriate "social distancing" measures, while giving blood.

To watch learn more about Mat Best, watch Tomi Lahren's interview with the Army Ranger veteran on Fox Nation.

