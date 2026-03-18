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War With Iran

Trey Yingst visits site of Iranian cluster missile attack that killed 2 Israelis

IDF spokesperson says Iran is targeting Israeli civilians with use of cluster bombs

By Max Bacall Fox News
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Israel strikes Iranian intel official as Iran retaliates with cluster missiles Video

Israel strikes Iranian intel official as Iran retaliates with cluster missiles

Trey Yingst reports live from Tel Aviv on Israel's overnight strike against Iran's top intel official, Esmail Khatib, allegedly behind global terror threats. Iran retaliates with cluster missiles in central Israel, killing an elderly couple.

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Fox News chief foreign correspondent Trey Yingst visited the site of an Iranian strike near Tel Aviv that killed at least two civilians and damaged homes. There, he spoke to a neighbor who shared his account of the attack. 

Israeli resident Chen Amir told Yingst he heard a loud "boom" that caused a light fixture and glasses in his house to shake. He said he eventually opened his door and saw smoke from the explosion. 

Yingst reported from the impact site after the overnight Iranian strike, showing a destroyed apartment in the aftermath of what he described as a cluster munition attack

Yingst also met an Israeli military official at the scene who said the "cluster bombs" disperse smaller explosives across a wide area, making it difficult for Israel's advanced air defense systems to intercept them. 

FIERY AFTERMATH OF IRAN MISSILE STRIKE NEAR TEL AVIV CAUGHT ON VIDEO AFTER 2 KILLED

Rocket trails streaking across the sky above the coastal city of Netanya.

Rocket trails are seen in the sky amid a fresh barrage of Iranian missile attacks above the Israeli coastal city of Netanya on March 17, 2026. (Jack Guez/AFP)

IDF International Spokesperson Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani said Iran had been firing cluster bombs "since day one of the war" and alleged the weapons were being directed toward civilian population centers.

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"We know this also from intelligence, but also from the type of munitions. The Iranians are purposely targeting civilians, firing these cluster bombs towards the centers of mass populations. These cluster bombs break into dozens of rockets [that] disperse over miles in the center of a large city... causing this damage to civilian houses," Shoshani said.

Residents and Home Front Command officers inspecting the interior of a heavily damaged residential home.

Residents and officers from Israel's Home Front Command inspect a house destroyed by an Iranian missile strike in Zarzir in northern Israel on March 13, 2026. (Ariel Schalit/AP Photo)

New reports signal a fresh wave of strikes against the Iranian regime targeting oil infrastructure, Yingst said.

His account comes as Iran launches retaliatory strikes amid Operation Epic Fury, a U.S. military campaign aiming to eliminate Iran's offensive and nuclear capabilities.

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The cluster bombs presented a unique challenge for Israeli defenses, Yingst said.

"The threat that we're facing now, in terms of the population on the ground, when you see this incoming fire — it's not the precision missiles and the large barrages of dozens of missiles at a time. It's the cluster munition."

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Max Bacall is an Associate Editor for the Flash/Media/Culture team at Fox News Digital.

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