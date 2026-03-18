Trey Yingst visits site of Iranian cluster missile attack that killed 2 Israelis

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Fox News chief foreign correspondent Trey Yingst visited the site of an Iranian strike near Tel Aviv that killed at least two civilians and damaged homes. There, he spoke to a neighbor who shared his account of the attack.

Israeli resident Chen Amir told Yingst he heard a loud "boom" that caused a light fixture and glasses in his house to shake. He said he eventually opened his door and saw smoke from the explosion.

Yingst reported from the impact site after the overnight Iranian strike, showing a destroyed apartment in the aftermath of what he described as a cluster munition attack.

Yingst also met an Israeli military official at the scene who said the "cluster bombs" disperse smaller explosives across a wide area, making it difficult for Israel's advanced air defense systems to intercept them.

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IDF International Spokesperson Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani said Iran had been firing cluster bombs "since day one of the war" and alleged the weapons were being directed toward civilian population centers.

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"We know this also from intelligence, but also from the type of munitions. The Iranians are purposely targeting civilians, firing these cluster bombs towards the centers of mass populations. These cluster bombs break into dozens of rockets [that] disperse over miles in the center of a large city... causing this damage to civilian houses," Shoshani said.

New reports signal a fresh wave of strikes against the Iranian regime targeting oil infrastructure, Yingst said.

His account comes as Iran launches retaliatory strikes amid Operation Epic Fury, a U.S. military campaign aiming to eliminate Iran's offensive and nuclear capabilities.

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The cluster bombs presented a unique challenge for Israeli defenses, Yingst said.

"The threat that we're facing now, in terms of the population on the ground, when you see this incoming fire — it's not the precision missiles and the large barrages of dozens of missiles at a time. It's the cluster munition."