MS NOW trims hour off ‘Morning Joe’ as Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski ‘beaten up’ by grueling TV schedule

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

MS NOW is cutting an hour off "Morning Joe" as part of a major programming overhaul at the liberal cable network.

Starting in June, the 9 a.m. ET hour of "Morning Joe" will be replaced with a new program hosted by Stephanie Ruhle. MS NOW insisted Wednesday the move will "further strengthen MS NOW’s lineup of trusted journalists and programming," although cutting the program hosted by Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski, and Willie Geist raises eyebrows across the media industry.

An MS NOW insider told Fox News Digital that Scarborough and Brzezinski, who are married, were tired of the physical toll that hosting four hours of television took and wanted to dial it back.

MSNBC HOST REVEALS DC JOURNALIST PRIVATELY SHARED CONCERNS ABOUT CRIME WHILE PUBLICLY DENOUNCING TRUMP'S PLAN

"Morning Joe" was previously only three hours anyway, but it added the 9 a.m. ET hour in 2022 in order to help the network. But the extra hour leaves Scarborough and Brzezinski "beaten up for the whole day," according to the insider.

"It’s a lot," they added. "The physical toll is extraordinary."

The insider, who is close to "Morning Joe," said that Scarborough even thought about walking away and "probably would have" if Kamala Harris won the 2024 presidential election. Instead, they "stuck around" after President Donald Trump prevailed but will now "slow down, pull back a little" by shedding the extra hour.

Scarborough is a former GOP congressman who became an independent after Trump first took office in 2017.

DAN GAINOR: LEFTIST MSNBC CHANGES ITS NAME, BUT IT’S STILL THE SAME EMBARRASSMENT

The "Morning Joe" anchors have launched a newsletter and plan to spend extra time on podcasts and live events.

"Four hours of linear TV, in 2026, it just doesn’t make sense," the insider said.

A second MS NOW insider suggested Scarborough and Brzezinski never cared for the 9 a.m. timeslot anyway.

"On one hand, they're losing real estate and a little influence. On the other hand, I don't think they really like that hour," the second insider told Fox News Digital. "I don't think they're probably too broken up about it."

MSNBC TO MS NOW: WHAT'S BEHIND THE NETWORK'S BRANDING MAKEOVER?

This isn’t the first time an MS NOW — formerly MSNBC — personality wanted a reduced workload, as primetime host Rachel Maddow famously cut her show to once per week in 2022.

Meanwhile, Ruhle had been wanting to get off nights for a long time, according to the first insider, and will take over the 9 a.m. ET hour. Ali Velshi will host "The 11th Hour" once Ruhle shifts to mornings.

Other MS NOW changes include Alicia Menedez landing a new daytime program, Luke Russert joining "The Weeknight," Jacob Soboroff anchoring a weekend show and Chris Jansing being named chief political reporter.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ana Cabrera, who joined the network in 2023 from CNN and had served as a dayside host, announced Wednesday she was leaving MS NOW.