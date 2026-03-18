Jamie Lee Curtis slams 'abomination' Trump for trying to 'erase' diversity 'from our language'

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Actress Jamie Lee Curtis asserted President Donald Trump was trying to "erase" diversity and inclusion from language.

The "Halloween" actress brought up diversity after celebrating the growth of the horror franchise since her iconic 1978 film to include more women and minorities.

"I'm happy more women are getting appreciation," Curtis said at the South by Southwest festival Saturday.

"More people of color are getting appreciation. More genders are being appreciated. Diversity, inclusivity, the words that Donald Trump is trying to erase from our language, which is an abomination. It's fantastic."

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She also expressed gratitude that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences was recognizing diverse horror films like "Sinners" and continuing to grow "like our Constitution should."

"It was designed to be amended. It was not designed to be a rigid binary idea. It was designed to grow and flow as people grew and flowed. But we've become binary in our ideas and the interpretation of that binary is what has gotten us into another war. I mean, it's just awful," Curtis said.

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In a comment to Fox News Digital, White House spokesperson Davis Ingle said, "Nobody in their right mind cares what out-of-touch woke celebrities in Hollywood say or think."

Curtis has attacked the Trump administration and conservatives in the past. Last month, she condemned the deaths of Alex Pretti and Renee Good at the hands of a Border Patrol agent and an immigration officer, respectively.

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"THESE WERE AMERICANS! SHOT BY OUR GOVERNMENT," Curtis wrote on social media. "Let the ICE STORM of RESISTANCE RING LOUDLY."

She also accused conservatives of pushing transphobia "in the name of religion" in support of her child who came out as transgender in 2021.

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"I pray that the homophobia and transphobia that is being championed in the name of religion by the right is exposed and silenced as wrong by the love of humanity that is the center of our gay and our trans community," Curtis said.