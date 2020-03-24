Abby Hornacek launches #BringTheBlood challenge to address severe blood donation shortage

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Fox Nation's Abby Hornacek has launched a new social media campaign to encourage Americans help address a severe shortage of blood donations amid the coronavirus outbreak.

AMERICAN RED CROSS: 'BLOOD SUPPLIES ARE AT RISK'

Hornacek started the #BringTheBlood challenge following an urgent call to action from U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams last week.

“You'll be helping your country and community during this crisis and you might even save a life,” Adams said. “Social distancing doesn't have to mean social disengagement."

"Dr. Jerome Adams was saying, 'We really need to be donating blood, especially if you're in Gen Z, Millennials, young people, because we are experiencing a blood crisis," Hornacek told the hosts of "Fox and Friends Weekend" on Sunday.

On Tuesday, the American Red Cross president & CEO Gail J. McGovern sounded the alarm over the shortage.

“We've had 2,700 blood drives canceled so far and that equates to about 86,000 units of blood,” McGovern said, about the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak in the United States. The American Red Cross announced that nationally, it is facing a “severe blood shortage” as a result of an “unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations during this coronavirus outbreak.”

HOW TO HELP YOUR COMMUNITY DURING CORONAVIRUS

On Fox Nation's new series "Tales of Social Distancing," where Hornacek and fellow Fox Nation hosts Kacie McDonnell and Tomi Lahren document their experiences during the outbreak, Hornacek went to donate blood herself.

"With my first episode, I actually went to the blood bank and showed how we can stay safe and stay six-feet apart from each other. They're sanitizing absolutely everything, taking our temperatures before to make sure that we are healthy. The whole idea of this show is what we can do to sharpen ourselves and to help society," she said.

"Our country is in an unprecedented time with Covid-19, blood supplies are at risk," Colin Williams, Red Cross regional communications officer, told Hornacek on Fox Nation's "Tales of Social Distancing."

"Donating one bag of blood can save up to three lives," concluded Hornacek. "There are still people that need this blood to survive — that is why I started this #BloodTheBring challenge to hopefully inspire our people to where you can go to donate blood and then challenge five more people to do the same and my goal is to get more people out there."

Fox News' Rebecca Kesten contributed to this report.