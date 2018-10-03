Tomi Lahren is a contributor for FOX News Channel (FNC), offering political commentary across the network’s opinion programming, primarily on Hannity. Lahren joined the network in August 2017.Read More

Prior to joining FNC, Lahren served in a communications role at Great America Alliance (GAA), a super PAC supporting President Donald Trump’s 2020 re-election bid. Previously, she hosted Tomi on The Blaze and On Point with Tomi Lahren on One America News Network. With more than 4.4 million Facebook followers, Lahren is well-known for her “Final Thoughts” videos, where she offers commentary on everything from politics to pop culture.

Lahren graduated from The University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where she earned her B.A. in broadcast journalism and political science. She also produced and hosted the university’s political roundtable show The Scramble on UNLV-TV.