Martin Scorsese brings Mary's story of faith and sacrifice to life in 'The Saints' Easter special

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Academy Award-winning filmmaker Martin Scorsese returns to Fox Nation this Easter season with a special extended episode of "The Saints," bringing viewers a deeply personal and cinematic exploration of the Virgin Mary, the mother of Jesus and one of the most revered figures in Christianity.

"[Jesus'] resurrection is intertwined with the life of his mother," Scorsese said in the special.

"She was chosen by God. She was a vessel, and she was a mother who loved her son."

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Mary, a figure whose willingness to answer God's call has resonated for centuries, is at the center of the episode debuting March 27. Beyond her willingness to answer the call, the special looks deeper into her life, her enduring faith, sacrifice and the sorrow she faced at the end of Jesus’ life.

Scorsese acknowledged that Mary's significance was a profound challenge to portray.

"We tried our best to do justice to the life of Mary, the mother of Jesus, in this very special Easter episode of 'The Saints,'" he said.

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Embedded in the episode are nuggets from Scorsese's youth that helped shape his understanding of faith, sacrifice and devotion, all of which are themes woven throughout the feature.

Growing up in New York’s Little Italy, Scorsese was immersed in the rituals, imagery and storytelling of the Catholic faith – experiences that would go on to shape his admiration for Mary and the significance of Easter.

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"I was born in the 1940s, and I grew up in Little Italy in New York. There was a different time and a different world and, for everyone in that world, Easter was the most sacred holiday of the year," he said.

"Christmas was different, more of a secular holiday, less a celebration of the birth of Jesus. [It was] a kind of magical children's day with Santa Claus and presents everywhere — but Easter weekend, that was something else."

It started with Good Friday, in the depths of suffering, defeat and hopelessness that, much like Christ's death, would end in triumph and the redemption of humanity with his resurrection three days later.

"The Saints" is a cinematic docudrama series featuring the remarkable stories of Christianity’s most devoted figures and the faith that defined their lives.

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