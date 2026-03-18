Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Fox Nation

Martin Scorsese brings Mary's story of faith and sacrifice to life in 'The Saints' Easter special

Academy Award-winning filmmaker draws from Little Italy upbringing to explore mother of Jesus in Fox Nation docudrama

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
close
WATCH: Martin Scorsese's 'The Saints' returns this Easter with special episode spotlighting Mary Video

WATCH: Martin Scorsese's 'The Saints' returns this Easter with special episode spotlighting Mary

Martin Scorsese explores Mary’s faith, sacrifice and divine calling in a special extended episode premiering March 27 on Fox Nation.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Academy Award-winning filmmaker Martin Scorsese returns to Fox Nation this Easter season with a special extended episode of "The Saints," bringing viewers a deeply personal and cinematic exploration of the Virgin Mary, the mother of Jesus and one of the most revered figures in Christianity.

"[Jesus'] resurrection is intertwined with the life of his mother," Scorsese said in the special.

"She was chosen by God. She was a vessel, and she was a mother who loved her son."

ACTOR REVEALS WHY PLAYING ST. PATRICK IN MARTIN SCORSESE'S 'THE SAINTS' IS 'MORE IMPORTANT THAN EVER'

An actress portraying Saint Mary, the mother of Jesus

This photo features a portrayal of Saint Mary, the mother of Jesus, in a special Easter season episode of Martin Scorsese's "The Saints," available for streaming on Fox Nation this Mar. 27. (Fox Nation)

Mary, a figure whose willingness to answer God's call has resonated for centuries, is at the center of the episode debuting March 27. Beyond her willingness to answer the call, the special looks deeper into her life, her enduring faith, sacrifice and the sorrow she faced at the end of Jesus’ life.

Scorsese acknowledged that Mary's significance was a profound challenge to portray.

"We tried our best to do justice to the life of Mary, the mother of Jesus, in this very special Easter episode of 'The Saints,'" he said.

MARTIN SCORSESE’S DAUGHTER, FRANCESCA, MAKES FOX NATION DIRECTORIAL DEBUT

martin scorsese

Fox Nation’s "Martin Scorsese Presents: The Saints" is set to release a brand-new special episode featuring Saint Mary, the mother of Jesus, on March 27. (Fox Nation)

Embedded in the episode are nuggets from Scorsese's youth that helped shape his understanding of faith, sacrifice and devotion, all of which are themes woven throughout the feature.

Growing up in New York’s Little Italy, Scorsese was immersed in the rituals, imagery and storytelling of the Catholic faith – experiences that would go on to shape his admiration for Mary and the significance of Easter.

MARTIN SCORSESE BRINGS ST THOMAS BECKET'S CLASH WITH THE CROWN TO LIFE IN ‘THE SAINTS’

Woman holding rosary beads

A woman holds rosary beads while she prays and waits for smoke to emanate from the chimney on the roof of the Sistine Chapel on Mar. 13, 2013 in Vatican City. Scorsese highlights the link between Mary and Christ's example as the Easter season approaches. (Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

"I was born in the 1940s, and I grew up in Little Italy in New York. There was a different time and a different world and, for everyone in that world, Easter was the most sacred holiday of the year," he said.

"Christmas was different, more of a secular holiday, less a celebration of the birth of Jesus. [It was] a kind of magical children's day with Santa Claus and presents everywhere — but Easter weekend, that was something else."

It started with Good Friday, in the depths of suffering, defeat and hopelessness that, much like Christ's death, would end in triumph and the redemption of humanity with his resurrection three days later.

Three new episodes of Martin Scorsese's 'The Saints' available now on Fox Nation Video

"The Saints" is a cinematic docudrama series featuring the remarkable stories of Christianity’s most devoted figures and the faith that defined their lives.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN FOX NATION

To watch the miraculous story of Saint Mary, subscribe to Fox Nation and begin streaming "The Saints."

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.

Close modal

Continue