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Jon Stewart blasts California Dems, warning their eight candidates may split vote, lead to GOP victory

Talk show host warns Democratic vote splitting among 8 candidates could create electoral disaster

By Alexander Hall Fox News
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Jon Stewart concerned California election rules, glut of Dem candidates may deliver accidental GOP win Video

Jon Stewart concerned California election rules, glut of Dem candidates may deliver accidental GOP win

Jon Stewart blasted the Democratic Party in California, worrying that due to local election rules, the glut of Democratic candidates for governor may split the vote and accidentally snatch defeat from the jaws of victory.

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Talk show host Jon Stewart blasted California Democrats on Monday night for endangering their party’s chances of winning due to a key quirk of California’s election system.

"The Daily Show" host talked to San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan, one of the top contenders, having distinguished himself with a pragmatic approach to safe streets and homelessness that has earned him bipartisan accolades. When asked why he would try to run for governor of the entire state, however, he offered a tongue-in-cheek response.

"Well, Jon, I just didn't think enough people were running for governor," he joked, referring to being one of 8 Democrats and 2 Republicans running to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom. 

At Stewart’s request, Mahan explained that California’s election system is unique. While most states end up with one Republican contender and one Democrat in a final race, California has an open primary where all candidates of both parties run against each other, so hypothetically, two candidates of the same party could face each other in the final race. 

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Jon Stewart speaks about Israel and Gaza

Jon Stewart warned that Democrats might snatch defeat from the jaws of victory by splitting the vote with so many candidates. (The Daily Show YouTube channel)

With Republican votes divided among only a pair of candidates, and Democratic votes divided by eight, some are wary that this could be an electoral doomsday scenario for Democrats.

"So there are like, 2 or 3 Republicans running and like, 8 or 9 or 10 or 11, or 20 Democrats?" Stewart asked, using hyperbole. "It's a great plan, and it so smacks of the Democratic Party to split the vote into such fractious fiefdoms that the only two people standing are the two Republicans."

"So smart, so typical!" Stewart said in exasperated sarcasm.

When Stewart asked whether Democratic candidates have discussed this with one another, Mahan replied,  "Right now, ‘undecided’ is beating everybody."

Stewart expressed bafflement at this, and Mahan explained further, "Yeah. ‘Undecided’ is still in first place, which is part of why I jumped in."

ERIC SWALWELL ANNOUNCES RUN FOR CALIFORNIA GOVERNOR, VOWS TO BE 'PROTECTOR AND FIGHTER'

Mayor Matt Mahan speaks

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan has become a national figure because of his pragmatic approach to keeping streets safe and free of homelessness in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.  (KPIX CBS NEWS BAY AREA YouTube channel)

"Why do you want to be Governor of California?," Stewart asked. "It is a disaster waiting to happen. It matters. Do you know why they film all the earthquake movies with The Rock there? You've been in a drought for 80 years. Why don't you go run New Hampshire? What are you doing out there?

Mahan replied that he is proud of what he and his team have accomplished in San Jose, saying they have taken a pragmatic approach to local policy.

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Jon Stewart speaking at 2025 event

Comedy Central host Jon Stewart joked that California is a disaster waiting to happen, asking if his guest would rather run for office in another state. (Phillip Faraone / Getty)

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.

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