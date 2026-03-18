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Homan blasts ‘agitators’ accused of helping rape suspect evade ICE: 'They're just idiots'

Border czar tells 'Ingraham Angle' anti-ICE agitators helped alleged predator evade arrest in Boston

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
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The people we're arresting are the ones ‘terrorizing’ communities: ‘Border czar’ Tom Homan Video

The people we're arresting are the ones ‘terrorizing’ communities: ‘Border czar’ Tom Homan

‘Border czar’ Tom Homan discusses anti-I.C.E. agitators allegedly blocking the arrest of a child rape suspect and the partisan divide over immigration policies on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’

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Border czar Tom Homan blasted anti-ICE activists after an incident in Boston where they tipped off a child rape suspect wanted in El Salvador, allowing him to evade arrest for weeks.

"I can’t tell you how many serious public safety threats and national security threats escaped because of these heads-up," Homan told "The Ingraham Angle" Tuesday. 

"These agitators… they're just idiots," he continued. "But they need to understand [that] 70% of everybody arrested is a public safety threat or a criminal. That's who we're going to arrest."

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Homan speaking in briefing room

White House border czar Tom Homan criticized "agitators" accused of tipping off a child rape suspect in Boston in February. (Jim Watson/Getty Images)

Homan's criticisms were in reference to an incident involving illegal immigrant Walter Roberto Vides-Ortez, who is wanted in his native El Salvador for alleged child rape.

Video taken by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent on Feb. 12 in Boston showed activists shouting obscenities at an agent and recording from inside a vehicle. 

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Walter Roberto Vides-Ortez, who is wanted in his native El Salvador for child rape. arrested and anti-ICE agitators

Walter Roberto Vides-Ortez, who is wanted in his native El Salvador for alleged child rape, was arrested last week. Anti-ICE protesters blew a February operation to capture Vides-Ortez in Boston, Fox News has learned. (ICE source)

During the February incident, agents were waiting in their vehicles outside Vides-Ortez's East Boston home when activists surrounded them, blowing whistles, cursing at them and accusing the ICE agents of traumatizing children at a nearby elementary school.

Their cover was blown, and no arrest was made at the time. Vides-Ortez was later apprehended on March 12.

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Anti-ICE agitators unknowingly block ICE from arresting an alleged child rapist in Boston Video

Homan said the incident highlights a broader issue he has long warned about, arguing that activists' interference and sanctuary policies are making it harder for ICE to detain dangerous individuals.

"The people we're arresting are terrorizing communities, and that's why we're out there putting our lives on the line to arrest these people and take them off the street and make this country safer again," he said.

Fox News' Louis Casiano and Bill Melugin contributed to this report.

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.

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