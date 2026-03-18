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Jerry O'Connell says he's quitting podcasts after viral Bill Maher appearance

Actor said on Maher's podcast that family 'became physical' over remarks on Kamala Harris defeat

By Hanna Panreck Fox News
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Jerry O'Connell says wife Rebecca Romijn 'got physical' after 2024 election Video

Jerry O'Connell says wife Rebecca Romijn 'got physical' after 2024 election

Actor Jerry O'Connell described his wife and daughters being "filled with rage" after former Vice President Kamala Harris lost the 2024 presidential election.

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Actor Jerry O'Connell said Tuesday he wasn't going to do podcasts anymore following his recent interview on Bill Maher's "Club Random" podcast, during which he said his wife and children got "physical" with him after statements he made on election night in 2024.

"Okay. @ClubRandom_ was my last podcast. Can't do anything right. @x is mad at me. My family is mad at me," O'Connell wrote on X, in response to a headline about Maher making fun of O'Connell for attending a Harris rally.

O'Connell made headlines for revealing during the podcast that his wife, actress Rebecca Romijn, and their daughters "became physical" with him after he criticized the Democratic Party's lack of planning on election night in 2024.

The actor added in the post that he would go on the "Pardon My Take" podcast to discuss fantasy football, but that was it.

BILL MAHER RIPS KAMALA HARRIS' BOOK, SAYS IT SHOULD HAVE BEEN CALLED, 'EVERYONE SUCKS BUT ME'

Jerry O'Connell

Jerry O'Connell speaks during the ADL Never Is Now Summit at The Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on March 16, 2026, in New York City.  (Noam Galai/Getty Images for ADL)

It was unclear if his X post about quitting the genre was tongue-in-cheek. In another post to X, he said he would go on Meghan McCain's podcast as well, "BUT THAT IS IT."

O'Connell, known for his roles in movies like "Stand By Me" and "Jerry Maguire," detailed the election night spat during the podcast interview that aired on Monday. He was critical of the process that installed Harris as the Democratic nominee before she lost to President Donald Trump.

"I said something along the lines of 'There was no planning. This is what they get. There should have been a primary.' I said something along those lines, you know, like I was just spitballing ideas. It was a shock. My wife and daughters, without saying anything, became physical with me. They were filled with rage," O'Connell said.

MAHER WARNS DEMS TO AVOID TONE-DEAF CELEBS BECAUSE THEY ARE 'ACTUALLY HURTING' THE PARTY'S BRAND

Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O'Connell at the White House Correspondence Dinner in April 2023.

Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O'Connell attend CAA Kickoff Party for The White House Correspondents' Dinner Weekend on April 28, 2023, in Washington, D.C. (Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for CAA)

He continued, "So if I am being careful with you in how I say things, yes, I live in California. I live with not one, not two, but three people who, if I made any kind of joke, they'd become very angry with me."

Maher responded by saying he could not live that way.

"Whatever household situation I'm in, I say what I truly think, and if it makes you angry, I'm sorry. We'll have to work that out. But I am not going to tuck my tail between my legs and just shut the f--- up," Maher said. 

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Comedian Bill Maher

Bill Maher at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes on Jan. 11, 2026, in Beverly Hills, California. (MEGA/Getty Images)

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Fox News' Lindsay Kornick contributed to this report.

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.

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