California Democrats distance themselves from famed pro-union activist after bombshell report

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California Democratic leaders have released statements attempting to distance themselves from pro-labor union activist Cesar Chavez in the wake of "heartbreaking" allegations against him.

On Wednesday, the New York Times published a bombshell report revealing accusations that Chavez sexually abused several women, including fellow labor activist Dolores Huerta, prior to his death in 1993.

In response to the article, several California elected officials have released statements condemning the actions and expressing support for the victims.

"These are heartbreaking, horrific accounts of abuse. I stand with the survivors, commend them for their bravery in sharing their stories, and condemn the abhorrent actions they described. The survivors deserve to be heard. They deserve to be supported. They deserve to be treated with dignity and respect," Sen. Alex Padilla wrote in a statement.

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He continued, "There must be zero tolerance for abuse, exploitation, and the silencing of victims, no matter who is involved. Confronting painful truths and ensuring accountability is essential to honoring the very values the greater farm worker movement stands for — values rooted in dignity and justice for all."

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie wrote on X, "It takes immense bravery to come forward, and my heart goes out to all of the survivors, including Ana Murguia, Debra Rojas, and Dolores Huerta. The accounts of abuse are deeply disturbing and unacceptable. I’ve been in touch with labor and community leaders in San Francisco and will continue to ensure we are supporting this community and all survivors."

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass also wrote in a statement, "The sickening reality is that what Dolores, Ana, and Debra endured is not isolated, nor is it of the past. Real progress requires more than moments of reckoning – it demands sustained action to dismantle social, cultural, economic, and political structures that have hurt women throughout our history. Dolores and leaders like her inspired so many of us to activism."

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Other California political leaders also expressed solidarity with the victims but emphasized the need to separate Chavez from the overall labor movement.

Sen. Adam Schiff wrote on X, "The legacy of UFW promoting equitable and fair treatment for our farm workers is not the province of any one person, including Cesar Chavez. The work that the organizers and leaders of UFW continue to do today is absolutely essential, and especially now, when immigrants and farmworker communities are under assault."

"The women who have come forward are carrying years of pain. Speaking about that takes real courage. Ana Murguia, Debra Rojas and Dolores Huerta are speaking with clarity and strength. I stand with them and condemn all instances of sexual assault. The United Farm Workers was built by a movement of people — especially women — and its legacy is bigger than one individual," Democratic gubertorial candidate and Rep. Eric Swalwell wrote.

Rep. Lou Correa's statement about the report called for "zero tolerance" for sexual predators, including "the president of the United States."

"Whether it is the president of the United States, a British prince or a leader of farm workers, all sexual predators must be held accountable. There must be zero tolerance for sexual predators, especially those who prey on young children," Correa said.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom was asked about the report during a press conference and also emphasized the need to focus on the labor movement.

"I'm just processing this within hours...I just read the article this morning...As I say, there was never an indication all these years, particularly having spent so much time with Dolores, and now, I have about two kids. I mean, it was just a lot to process. So look, I think again, it's about the movement. It's about farmworkers. It's about labor. It's about social justice, economic justice, racial justice, all things that the movement you know has inspired, and we should all be celebrating," Newsom said.

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He did not have a clear answer about how the state would respond to Cesar Chavez Day, ordinarily a formal holiday in California, on March 31 or the dozens of schools, streets and libraries named after Chavez.

In a comment to Fox News Digital, chief deputy director of dommunications Diana Crofts-Pelayo gave an additional statement while adding that Newsom is "open to conversations with the Legislature on any statutory changes" regarding the report.

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"We're all absorbing. Jen and I are very close to Dolores. So many of us are… for decades and decades, and none of us knew, and we are all processing this. The farm workers movement and a labor movement are much bigger than one man — and we celebrate that and that will be our focus as we process what the next steps are. We're for justice. We're for truth. We're for transparency. We will have the backs of these victims," the statement read.

Prior to the New York Times' report, local organizations and labor unions began canceling celebrations for Cesar Chavez Day. The United Farm Workers, the labor union co-founded by Chavez, released a statement on Tuesday confirming that it would not be taking part in any Cesar Chavez Day activities.