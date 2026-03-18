Oscars 2026 viewership drops 9% on ABC, Hulu, marking first decline since 2021

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The Oscars viewership declined this year, according to data from Nielsen, marking its first major drop since 2021.

The 98th Academy Awards drew 17.9 million viewers on ABC and Hulu, according to Nielsen, which is about a 9% drop from last year.

The awards show drew 19.7 million viewers in 2025.

The Oscars had its lowest ratings ever in 2021 at 10.4 million viewers. In 2022, the Hollywood event saw a slight uptick, drawing 13.73 million viewers.

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Comedian Conan O'Brien hosted the event, which saw Paul Thomas Anderson's "One Battle After Another" earn Best Picture and "Sinners" star Michael B. Jordan win his first Oscar for Best Actor.

Viewership declined across all age demographics. Viewers between ages 18–34 and 25–54 saw the biggest decline, with a 13% drop from 2025. The program also saw an 11% drop in viewers 55 and above.

Liberal late-night host Jimmy Kimmel presented awards in the documentary category, during which he took shots at President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump.

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Kimmel referenced the "Melania" documentary released in January while presenting.

"Fortunately for all of us, there’s an international community of filmmakers dedicated to telling the truth, oftentimes at great risk, to make films that teach us, that call out injustice, that inspire us to take action," he said.

"And there are also documentaries where you walk around the White House trying on shoes," Kimmel added as he presented the awards for Best Documentary Short Film and Best Documentary Feature at the Oscars.

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He also mocked the president: "Oh, man, is he going to be mad his wife wasn’t nominated for this."

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The first lady's documentary was released in January, and therefore would not have been eligible for this year's awards.